By Ashley Lau
Nov. 29 Three Connecticut money managers who
claimed a $254 million Powerball lottery jackpot might not be
the actual winners of the prize, even though they said they
will start giving away the money to charity within 10 days.
Tim Davidson, Brandon Lacoff and Greg Skidmore, of
Greenwich-based Belpointe Asset Management, claimed the $254
million jackpot prize, coming forward with the winning ticket
at a press conference on Monday. After taxes, the winner would
reap about $104 million.
But Thomas Gladstone, a Greenwich, Connecticut, resident
who said he is a close friend of Lacoff and has known him for
30 years, told Reuters on Tuesday that the actual prize belongs
to one of the money managers' clients.
Gladstone said that he learned of the win from a reporter
at a London-based newspaper who called him on Monday evening to
see if he knew the money managers. That's when Gladstone says
he contacted Lacoff.
"I called him up and had him on the phone, while I was
still on the phone with the guy from London, and he said,
'we're the trustee for the winner,'" Gladstone said in a
telephone interview with Reuters.
He said Lacoff told him that Belpointe would be the
investment adviser for a newly formed trust for the money, the
Putnam Avenue Family Trust.
Late Tuesday, the three money managers issued a statement
that did little to shed light on whether they were trustees for
the winner or the actual winners.
"To be clear, there are a total of three trustees and there
is no anonymous fourth participant," the statement said. Gary
Lewi of public relations firm Rubenstein Associates, who
represents Lacoff, Skidmore and Davidson, said he would not
confirm or deny that the trio were the actual winners of the
$254 million prize.
The statement also said the money managers would donate a
large portion of the funds to charity: "Within the next 10 days
the trust will be distributing 1 million dollars to selected
organizations within the tri-state area whose mission is to aid
those veterans who need assistance."
A Belpointe portfolio manager, Chris Sandys, told Reuters
on Tuesday that "this is a client matter" and that he was not
permitted to talk about the situation. "Our policy is strict
secrecy with our clients," he said.
If Belpointe, which oversees money for high net worth
investors, is simply managing the assets for the trust holding
the prize money, then the firm could stand to profit about $2.1
million from the winning ticket, based on an annual management
fee of as much as 2 percent of the assets.
Belpointe has about $82 million in assets under management,
according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents.
Neither the three money managers nor their lawyer Jason
Kurland responded to repeated requests for direct comment.
Calls to Connecticut Lottery Corp were not returned.
Nearly seven miles away from Belpointe's offices, an
employee at the Shippan Point BP gas station in Stamford, where
the winning ticket was sold, said he and the other seven
employees at the station are trying to determine who sold the
winning ticket.
"We're trying to figure it out," said Vasil Golodinskii,
who has worked at the station for three years, noting that he
and his colleagues sell hundreds of tickets each for each
drawing. "Only the customer can tell us."