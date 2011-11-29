In a twist of lottery fate, three Connecticut money managers took home the state's largest Powerball jackpot. The trio came forward with the winning ticket at a press conference on Monday.

Tim Davidson, Brandon Lacoff and Greg Skidmore, of Connecticut-based Belpointe Asset Management, claimed the $254 million prize -- the result of a $1 ticket purchased at a gas station by Davidson in Stamford.

Belpointe has about $82 million in assets under management, according to SEC documents.

The winning digits were 12, 14, 34, 39, 46, with a Powerball number 36. The prize was the 12th-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to the Connecticut Lottery Corp. After taxes, the trio will take home about $104 million.

Davidson, Lacoff and Skidmore later decided to form and become trustees of Putnam Avenue Family Trust after realizing they had the winning ticket.