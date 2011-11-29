Nov. 29 In a twist of lottery fate, three
Connecticut money managers took home the state's largest
Powerball jackpot. The trio came forward with the winning
ticket at a press conference on Monday.
Tim Davidson, Brandon Lacoff and Greg Skidmore, of
Connecticut-based Belpointe Asset Management, claimed the $254
million prize -- the result of a $1 ticket purchased at a gas
station by Davidson in Stamford.
Belpointe has about $82 million in assets under management,
according to SEC documents.
The winning digits were 12, 14, 34, 39, 46, with a
Powerball number 36. The prize was the 12th-largest jackpot in
Powerball history, according to the Connecticut Lottery Corp.
After taxes, the trio will take home about $104 million.
Davidson, Lacoff and Skidmore later decided to form and
become trustees of Putnam Avenue Family Trust after realizing
they had the winning ticket.