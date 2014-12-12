Dec 12 Moody's Investors Service said on Friday
it downgraded its outlook on the $2.7 trillion U.S. money market
industry to negative from stable as the sector is expected to
face tough market conditions in 2015.
These challenges include an ongoing supply and demand
imbalance, low-to-negative net yields of these funds, and
elevated asset flow volatility, the rating agency said.
It warned the number of money market funds that carry
Moody's highest rating of Aaa-mf might decline next year.
"The unstable market environment will limit fund managers'
ability to offset rising risk through active management, thus
making it more challenging to maintain the highest quality
profiles," Vanessa Robert, Moody's senior credit officer said in
a statement.
Amid expectations short-term interest rates would not move
much higher in 2015, if at all, Moody's said some money fund
managers might amass longer-dated and riskier investments to
achieve higher yields on their funds.
Those fund managers who "pursue longer tenor and lower
quality investments increase their susceptibility to liquidity
risk, a credit negative," Moody's said.
