By Lauren Young NEW YORK, Aug 8 More than 3 million students will start college this fall. What sage advice would you offer someone stepping onto campus for the first time? Here are recommendations from some former freshmen with valuable experiences to share. Mary Schapiro, commissioner of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Age: 57 1977 graduate of Franklin & Marshall College My daughter is about to start college. I'm encouraging her to take lots of history, anthropology - which is what I majored in - and economics. These are all great foundational disciplines for almost anything you want to do. History, because it truly does repeat itself, and there's so much to learn from how leaders have responded to crises throughout history. Anthropology because it helps you understand what motivates people, how they make decisions, and what they value. And economics because it's just critical to policymaking and decision making, at the government level as well as at the individual level. Liz Lange, fashion designer Age: 44 1990 graduate of Brown University Realize what a gift college is. You are still so young. Don't rush it by thinking you need to have everything all figured out. You have years for that. Take this time to take the courses that really interest you, to learn as much as you can. You may never again in your life have a four-year period when all that is asked of you is to learn. Get an on-campus job or even start a business while in college. College is a great time to pursue entrepreneurial activities, if the spirit moves you. Matthew Brezina, co-founder of Xobni, an email software company, as well as Sincerely, a mobile photosharing service Age: 31 2003 graduate of Pennsylvania State University Don't buy a car you can't afford. Ride the bus, ride your bike, or buy a 10-year-old Honda Civic for $2,000. If you have to take college loans, get a job during college so you are paying them back every year. Or find a cheaper school. Don't let things (college degrees, houses, cars) own you. The most important thing to own is your freedom. Jane Lynch, actress, Glee Age: 52 1982 graduate of Illinois State University I went to a public institution and had a small amount of loans at a very low interest rate. I paid them off by 30, and it wasn't something that hung over me. My dad was a banker, so I say always go with a fixed-rate loan. Stay in the moment. A lot of kids feel like they can't get their dreams to come true, but hang on, it can happen. Matthias Leitzmann, president of Technical Choices Inc., a staffing company in Easton, Massachusetts Age: 45 Attended Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island Resist the temptation to drop out of school. Once you leave, the odds are that you'll never finish. I should know: I dropped out of school after three years, and it really limited my options - especially during the first five years of my career - despite my 3.9 grade-point average. I absolutely regret it. Take it easy on summer activities and extracurricular stuff that seems sexy and cool, like a mission trip or building houses for the homeless. It makes for a good conversation point during a job interview, but it's not what employers look for. Denise Morrison, chief executive, Campbell Soup Age: 58 1975 graduate of Boston College Don't get an education to get a job. Get an education for the love of learning that will get you a career. If you are passionate, you will engage more fully and get the most out of the academic experience. John "Jack" C. Bogle, founder, Vanguard Group Age: 83 1951 graduate of Princeton University The star of your college movie should be to learn, to get wisdom and insight. Being a contributing, committed member of the college community is an important, but supporting, role. Hold partying, boozing, and hell-raising to cameo roles. John Hope Bryant, author, activist and founder of Operation HOPE, a social investment banking organization. Age: 46 Obtained high school GED Do what you are passionate about. You will stink at everything else. Match your passion with a job description, and then pick your major in response to that match. Remember that college is your pre-paid R&D for life. Have more questions than answers. God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason. Listen more than you talk. You can be smarty pants later. Jeff Housenbold, CEO, Shutterfly Age: 42 1991 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University Unlock your inner visionary. If you've been thoughtful and still believe, follow your dreams. Do what makes you happy, surround yourself with high energy, high integrity, can-do people, and be flexible. Play a team sport or become the head of a club or group. You don't need to be the star quarterback, but learning how to lead and inspire teams has served me well. Mellody Hobson, president, Ariel Investments Age: 43 1991 graduate of Princeton University Study things outside of your major. Some kids get so focused on their major or a career that they ultimately become one-dimensional. You want to be 3D. Get well-rounded in other topics - if you pursue economics, you'd probably benefit from art or literature. They aren't frivolous. Take writing classes all the time. I'm stunned by how many people can't write. It's exacerbated by email and texting. There's no better skill to have - none - than the ability to write succinctly and clearly. Bob Moritz, CEO of PwC Age: 48 Graduate of State University of New York - Oswego It's all about your personal brand. How do you demonstrate and enhance it? You've got to do the basics, which is get good grades - it's really important. Get into extra curricular activities that demonstrate leadership, particularly around communication skills and team building. That could be through student government or community service. Even better, start your own social, cultural or political organization focusing on something you are really personally passionate about. Do a semester abroad - travel around Asia or the emerging markets. When you enter the workforce, you'll be able to demonstrate your cultural dexterity. Be really careful about what you are doing online. Five years from now, you never know how embarrassing what you say on Twitter or Facebook now might be. Those things are memorialized forever. The YOUNG BUCKS column appears monthly and at additional times as warranted. Lauren Young tweets at www.twitter.com/laurenyoung. Read more of her work at blogs.reuters.com/lauren-young