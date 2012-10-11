(This is part of a five-story package on employee benefits and
open enrollment season.)
By Beth Pinsker Gladstone
NEW YORK, Oct. 11 If your company tells you it's
replacing your health insurance with a high deductible plan
paired with a health savings account - or adding that option to
your benefits menu - you might want to make your first stop the
information technology department rather than human resources.
"The guys in finance and the guys in IT - those are the two
departments that sign up for higher deductibles," says Helen
Darling, president and chief executive of the National Business
Group on Health, a non-profit coalition of 325 large employers.
That's because it all comes down to cold, hard math, and the
spreadsheet jockeys have probably run the numbers on those
plans. While many people shudder at the thought of anything
that is "high deductible," these plans can work out in your
favor.
"Once people see the math, many are won over right away,"
says Maureen Fay, a vice president at Aon Hewitt, a benefits
consulting firm.
Workers may not have much of a choice, the National Business
Group on Health says, since 19 percent of employers will be
offering high deductible plans as the only option in 2013, as
opposed to 17 percent in 2012 and just 7 percent in 2009. Some
54 percent of workplaces will offer the high deductible plans as
a choice in 2013. (See Reuters graphic link.reuters.com/zyp23t).
Here's how to make the plans work for you:
1. Get over the initial sticker shock.
High deductible plans are similar to traditional plans in
that after you meet the deductible, care is covered at around 80
or 90 percent if you stay in the preferred provider network. But
initial out-of-pocket costs are higher; there's a minimum
deductible of at least $2,400 for a family, versus an average of
around $1,200 at large employers for other plans, according to
Mercer, a human resources consulting firm.
While most insurance plans can be paired with pre-tax
flexible spending accounts, high deductible plans are instead
often matched up with either an employer-funded health
reimbursement arrangement (HRA) or an employee-controlled,
pre-tax health savings account (HSA), depending on which your
employer chooses to offer.
HSAs are gaining ground the fastest, according to Aon
Hewitt, mostly because they provide an attractive savings
vehicle. The money in HSAs belongs to the account holder
forever. An account holder can save it from year to year, and
the funds in the accounts are never taxed if used for qualified
healthcare expenses.
2. Work the freebies.
Well visits for the kids, annual physicals, yearly
mammograms - preventive care is free now, and not counted toward
the deductible. Paul Fronstin, director of the Health Research &
Education Program at the Employee Benefit Research Institute,
says the most important way to work your HSA is to know the
details of your plan and what incentives your employer offers.
Some will put cash into your HSA for completing things like
health surveys, and some will just give a cash contribution with
no strings attached.
Some companies also allow you to contribute to a Flexible
Spending Account for certain limited, qualified expenses (such
as vision or dental expenses) at the same time as an HSA or an
HRA, increasing the tax benefits.
3. Know what care costs.
If you're used to a $20 co-pay, researching costs may sound
ominous. But it's worth it to find out which mammogram location
costs less, or which drugs are cheaper, says Aon Hewitt's Fay.
Most health insurance providers have smartphone apps that allow
you to check doctors and drug costs, and programs like Quicken
can help you keep track of the money going in and out. Keeping
receipts and good records could help you down the road, since
you can reimburse yourself later from your HSA for past bills
that you don't claim against the savings right away.
There is a potential downside here, though. The theory
behind high deductible plans is that when people know the cost
of care and the dollars are coming out of their own pockets,
they spend more wisely. But it might also keep people away from
needed care that they can't afford. If you are in one of these
plans, make sure you have the cash available to cover services
until you meet your deductible.
4. Know your own health.
Conventional wisdom says that young, healthy people like
high deductible plans because they only pay for what they use,
and they typically use very little. But Fronstin says the plans
actually work very well if you have a chronic condition,
especially if you know what you spend in a year.
Some families could reach a $3,000 deductible in just a
couple of months - have a baby in January and you are set for
the year.
And there are mandated out of pocket maximums -- $6,050 for
an individual, $12,100 for a family -- for your protection.
5. Choose your HSA custodian wisely.
Just because your employer chooses one home for your
account, doesn't mean you have to stay there. A variety of
financial institutions can house your HSA, as it's functionally
just like retirement savings account. Until you turn 65, you can
only use the money for medical expenses or it's subject to
income taxes and a 20 percent penalty. Once you hit 65, there
are no withdrawal penalties, but you still need to pay income
tax if you use the funds for nonmedical expenses.
Every custodian has a different schedule of fees for such
things as monthly maintenance and overdrafts. Also, some
custodians have more options for investments once you accumulate
over $2,000 or so, while others have more flexible options for
frequent withdrawals. You can compare account features at sites
like HSAfinder (hsafinder.com/).
6. Savers fare better long term.
The maximum contribution for HSAs in 2013 will be $3,250 for
individuals and $6,450 for families, with a $1,000 makeup
contribution for those older than 55. You can keep making these
pre-tax contributions as long as you have a qualifying
high-deductible plan, and any money you leave in the account is
yours to carry forward, all the way through retirement. So you
could end up socking away quite a bit of money that could grow
tax free.
