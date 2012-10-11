(This is part of a five-story package on employee benefits and
By Katie Kingsbury
NEW YORK Oct 11 Does an office perk count as a
benefit if you pay for it yourself? Apparently so, because an
increasing number of companies are using so-called voluntary
benefits to bulk up workplace offerings.
More companies now offer extra coverage or benefits that
workers pay for themselves. They run the gamut from life and
disability insurance to vision and dental care, all the way to
legal services, shopping discounts and pet care coverage.
About 85 percent of mid-sized companies offer at least one
voluntary option, with nearly half offering three or more,
according to a 2011 survey by industry-backed research group
LIMRA International. Almost half of all companies planned to add
more options in the future, according to a similar study by
insurer Colonial Life.
That may sound nice, but these offerings are usually made in
the context of companies trying to save money, and they put the
onus on workers to decide whether they want to buy in.
So far, workers are unconvinced. Participation in life and
long-term disability plans remained nearly the same from 2006 to
2010, at 34 percent of workers for life insurance and 24 percent
for disability, according to LIMRA.
Employer-offered group plans can be cheaper and more
convenient than plans individuals buy on their own. Group plans
often carry discounts of 5 percent to 10 percent, as well as the
convenience of having your payment automatically deducted from
your paycheck.
But they are n o t necessarily better. Just because a policy
is employer-sponsored does not automatically make it the best
deal available, says Tom Billet of the human resources
consultancy Towers Watson. "Do a little research first."
Smaller benefits like vision coverage or pet insurance
aren't very significant; workers can opt in if they can afford
the premiums and think it will save them some money around the
edges.
But deciding about more expensive benefits -- disability,
long-term care and life insurance -- is trickier. Here are some
pointers.
LONG-TERM DISABILITY
Group disability coverage usually replaces 50 percent to 70
percent of your salary if an illness or accident leaves you
unable to work for three months or longer. Group premiums
typically top out at 1.5 percent of your salary, estimates Barry
Lundquist of the Council for Disability Awareness. Individual
policies can cost three times that.
Even so, private coverage is generally worth the extra
money, says New York disability attorney Evan Schwartz. "With an
individual policy, premiums are locked in and your policy can't
be changed or canceled as long as you are paying premiums,"
Schwartz says. On group plans, "terms can change on annual
basis."
If you change jobs, you can take your privately purchased
plan with you; that's rarely the case with workplace group
plans.
Furthermore, workplace policies may pay benefits for only
two years, and may cut them off even more quickly for mental
health or stress-related conditions, says Schwartz.
Group coverage policies also can include offsets, cautions
Alan Olson, an employment lawyer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That
means that before you ever receive your benefits, you must run
through other income sources, such as workers compensation or
state disability. Buying a private policy without offsets, "can
definitely offer a greater return if you actually use the
benefits," Olson says.
Finally, if your disability claims are denied, private
coverage provides more remedies. Under group coverage - due to
the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA),
which covers a wide range of employee benefit plans - claimants
must go through a lengthy appeals process before they can sue.
ERISA also prohibits claimants from receiving jury trials. "That
is one of the most powerful tools you have against an insurance
company, and you're giving it up," Schwartz says.
Several online tools can help employees compare their
company's disability offering, including MassMutual's Disability
Benefits Benchmarking Survey (here).
LONG-TERM CARE INSURANCE
If you think you want long-term care insurance, you may not
have many choices beyond buying it at work - many carriers have
stopped offering it privately, and some are not offering group
plans anymore, either.
"You absolutely need to be sure, even with group coverage,
that you're buying from an insurer you know and trust," says
Frank Darras, a California-based disability lawyer. "What good
is cheap insurance if there's no one to file a claim with when
the time comes?"
Major carriers that are no longer selling new policies have
said they would honor existing coverage but several smaller
outfits have gone out of business. States have stepped in to aid
existing claimants but not future ones.
Policies can provide financial lifelines for the 70 percent
of Americans over 65 who the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services says will require long-term care like assisted living
at some point in their lives.
Employees who are already dealing with chronic medical
conditions will sometimes find it easier to qualify for group
coverage than an individual policy.
Fine print to consider: What is the daily benefit? Do I get
to select where and when nursing home care is covered? Does the
policy include home healthcare or coverage if a family member is
providing the care?
Unlike life or long-term disability insurance, long-term
care insurance stays in place after you've retired or have left
a job, but there's no guarantee that the premiums will stay
affordable once you've left your group. For that matter, there's
no guarantee they will stay the same even while you're at your
job.
Healthy employees, on the other hand, are likely to find
buying on their own more affordable. Spousal discounts, for
instance, are common on private policies but not workplace ones.
Another downside: Group long-term care policies also are
subject to the same federal laws as long-term disability in
terms of appealing claim denials detailed above.
TERM LIFE INSURANCE
Life insurance is one benefit that many employers still pay
for - 44 percent of employers did in 2010, according to LIMRA -
and if that is the case, there is almost no downside to signing
up. These policies, usually equal to about one year's salary,
are essentially free money. And they don't require medical
examinations to qualify - especially important to anyone with a
pre-existing condition.
If you want more coverage than your company is providing for
free - or if you worry that you'll need coverage after you leave
your job - shop around, says former Vermont insurance
commissioner and Consumer Federation of America expert James
Hunt. "You can often find better deals on the outside," Hunt
says.
(Editing by Linda Stern, Jilian Mincer and Steve Orlofsky)