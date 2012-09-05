By Heather Struck
| NEW YORK, Sept. 5
NEW YORK, Sept. 5 Welcome to Job Search 2.0. In
today's challenging economy, employers aren't waiting for you to
click on an online job listing or drop your application into
their inbox.
"A resume is not enough anymore" even if you post it on all
the right websites, says Lindsey Pollak, author of "Getting from
College to Career," and a promoter of what she calls
"disruptive" job hunting.
Hiring managers scroll through hundreds of profiles a week
on LinkedIn.com, a social networking site with a professional
bent. That means that job seekers need to be aggressive about
building their own distinctive brands and promoting them on
networking sites as well as in blogs and emails.
CREATING THE PERSONAL BRAND
When you build, the trick is to highlight personal details
that could connect you to recruiters or raise your profile. If
applying for accounting jobs, for example, don't assume your
passion for playing piano is irrelevant - it could paint you as
a patient, creative and disciplined.
"You have to be willing to show who you are," says Shara
Senderoff, founder of InternSushi.com, a website for people
searching for internships that allows users to create profiles
that may be browsed by potential employers.
The idea is not to multiply the number of social networking
accounts, however. It is to use the social tools on the Web to
leverage and promote key details about yourself.
That's what Margaret Jung, a New York University film
student, did when she started looking for a summer internship.
Last November, she uploaded a one-minute animated video onto
InternSushi. "I grew up learning that promises and deadlines are
two of the most important things to keep," she says in the
video. It became one of the website's most popular profiles,
garnering 1,500 clicks. It also led to a dozen interviews, and
eventually an internship at Mark Gordon Company, a Los
Angeles-based film producer.
GETTING STARTED
Even less technically savvy folks can start at LinkedIn.
Use your profile to anticipate and answer key questions before
recruiters ask them: What do you love to do, how can your
passion be turned into something that can make or save money for
a business and what do you want to do in the future?
Develop an email signature with a link to a personal blog or
website. Use those spaces to present articles about your topic
of interest or attractive images of your visual work.
When venturing into social media, be sure to understand the
privacy features of each site. Facebook and Google+ allow users
to assign their online friends to different groups and prevent
some groups from seeing particular personal content.
Use Twitter to establish legitimacy in your field. You can
follow and retweet experts, and you can use your tweets to
highlight articles and developments of interest to people in
your chosen industry.
"We follow people who are authentic," says J.T. O'Donnell, a
workplace consultant and founder of Careerealism.com. "When you
really care about a subject, your passion comes through."
BE PERSONAL, BUT NOT TOO PERSONAL
Here are some tips for introducing personal information in a
way that could enhance your job-hunting prospects.
* Details that illustrate your relatable interests, like
marathon running or an interest in Web design, are good to put
out front. They create an authentic image of you, and they may
touch on areas where you'll unexpectedly meet recruiters.
* Twitter and Facebook should be used as spaces to show a
deep passion for your career choice. Frequent fan boy tweets
about Lady Gaga are not going to convince anyone that your
passion is your career; leave those for your personal circles.
* If you are on Facebook and you choose to keep it separate
from your professional life, that's fine, but don't forget that
friends and family often offer good professional connections
too. Join groups that reflect your career interests and post
some status updates that relate to your chosen field.
* Consider keeping multiple Twitter accounts. Your
"MichaelJacksonFan" screen name might give you credibility with
pop music fans, but it could turn off recruiters. Finally, don't
be afraid to walk away from your device. Sometimes old fashioned
in-person networking is the ticket to your next job.
Ann Rafalko was a Web editor with a blog about gardening and
a passion to match. She found her dream job at a charity dinner,
when a casual conversation with another guest turned into an
on-the-spot job offer. The other guest turned out to be Gregory
Long, the president of the New York Botanical Garden, and
Rafalko is now the organization's online content director.
"I have the best job in the world now," says Rafalko. And
her casual conversation with Long? It was about Web branding.
(Editing by Linda Stern and Jilian Mincer)