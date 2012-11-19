By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK Nov 19 When megastorm Sandy devastated
parts of the Northeast, people raced to help: They donated money
by text and credit card, scoured their closets for items to
share and drove to the most ravaged areas to aid in the cleanup
efforts.
They were motivated by generosity, not tax deductions, and
that is how it should be in a crisis. But a well-placed writeoff
does not hurt. The savvier you are about taxes, the further your
philanthropic efforts will go.
The writeoff for charitable gifts is one of America's
biggest tax breaks - it amounted to $158 billion on more than 37
million returns in tax year 2009, according to Internal Revenue
Service data.
That is too much leverage to ignore. Here is our guide to
navigating the tax aspects of charitable giving.
THE BASICS
Charitable donations, whether of money or stuff, are
deductible for tax purposes. To claim the deduction, you need to
itemize your deductions on Schedule A of your tax return. If you
do not itemize, you cannot take the deduction.
The recipient has to be a qualified non-profit. Donations to
individual people are not deductible for tax purposes, even if
you are handing a Sandy-swamped stranger a $20 bill to go find
food or towels.
And those who contributed almost $6 billion to the most
recent election campaigns? Sorry, that is not deductible,
reports Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant at
TurboTax, the tax preparation group owned by Intuit Inc.
If you are not sure whether your charity meets the
deductibility standard, you can search the IRS's database of
qualified groups ().
Even when you give to a qualified non-profit, you may not
receive a deduction for the full amount. That is because you
have to lop off the fair market value of any benefits, like
tickets or merchandise, that you receive. A high-level
membership to the Guggenheim Museum, for example, costs $500 but
rates only a $215 tax deduction.
PERSONAL GIFTS DO NOT QUALIFY
People have been asking how they can help specific areas and
get the tax deduction, says Ron Finkelstein, a tax partner at
Marcum, in Melville, New York. "People live on the South Shore
of Long Island and they want the money to go to that area. But
you cannot give money to the American Red Cross and say, 'I want
the money to go to Oceanside.'"
Finkelstein tells those who want to target specific
locations to look for a local non-profit rather than a major
disaster-relief group. And forget about deducting the help you
give directly to individuals in need: "That would be a gift, not
a charitable contribution."
CHARITY HAS ITS LIMITS
There are limits on the amount of charitable donations you
can deduct, but unless you are a big giver you are unlikely to
run up against them.
Charitable deductions are limited to 50 percent of your
adjusted gross income for gifts to most traditional charities,
such as churches, medical research organizations and educational
organization. However, for a smaller number of groups -
including veterans organizations, fraternal societies and
certain family foundations - the limit is 30 percent. The IRS
publishes details on the deductibility for each organization
listed on its website (linked above). Charitable donations above
those limits can be carried forward to future tax years.
There is a second limit based on what you're giving. While
cash is subject only to the broader limitations, contributions
of appreciated securities with long-term capital gains are
subject to a tighter limit - 30 percent if the group you're
giving to has a 50 percent limit, and 20 percent if it's a 30
percent institution. That's because taxpayers already benefit
when they donate stocks and bonds that have gone up in value.
If you plan to donate appreciated stock, now is the time to
run the numbers to make sure you do not hit the limits,
Finkelstein says. That is especially true for retirees, who may
have relatively low incomes but have substantial assets to give
away.
WHAT YOUR OLD CLOTHES ARE WORTH
If you are donating clothes or furniture or other real
property, you have to establish its fair market value so you
know how much to deduct. Programs such as TurboTax's
ItsDeductible or H&R Block's DeductionPro can help you figure
out the right amount, especially if you are giving away a large
quantity.
For donations worth more than $250, you need a written
acknowledgement from the charity. (For financial donations under
that amount, a credit-card statement or canceled check will
suffice, while for small donations of stuff a simple receipt is
enough.) Items worth more than $5,000 generally require an
appraisal.
If you are giving away a car, there are special rules. If it
is worth more than $500, you generally can deduct only the
smaller of its fair market value or the amount the charity
actually gets from its sale.
DON'T FORGET TRANSPORTATION COSTS
Volunteers who travel for philanthropic reasons can deduct
the cost of their plane, train and taxi fares, or write off
their own car's mileage at 14 cents a mile.
To deduct travel expenses for charitable purposes, the
trip's focus does need to be your volunteer work. "If you have
only nominal duties, or if for significant parts of the trip you
do not have any duties, you cannot deduct your travel expenses,"
according to the IRS's publication 526 on charitable expenses.
So, for example, if you work several hours each morning on
an archeological dig sponsored by a charitable organization, but
the rest of the day is free for sightseeing, you cannot take the
deduction.
As with other charitable efforts, to take this write-off the
volunteer work you do must be with a qualified organization; you
cannot just wander around the storm-devastated Rockaways
offering to help. And you will want to keep records about the
trip and your expenses.
What about the would-be New York City marathoners who
traveled to New York and then ended up volunteering for
Hurricane Sandy cleanup efforts after the race was canceled?
That is a gray area - but Marcum's Finkelstein says he would not
recommend it.
Many of those volunteer efforts were ad hoc rather than
through qualified charitable organizations, and fewer still
lasted the entire trip. "That wasn't the main purpose of their
travel," he says.
Maybe not, but the work they did while they were in the
neighborhood certainly helped, tax-deductible or not.