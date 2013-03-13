By Cynthia Ramnarace
ROCKAWAY BEACH, N.Y., March 13 It's March, and
life has yet to return to normal for those of us whose lives
were upended by Superstorm Sandy. We are still waiting on
insurance settlements and overworked contractors, and trying not
to hyperventilate as we see how much Sandy has cost in
everything from drywall to new sofas to extra restaurant meals.
There is some consolation: We might be able to recoup some
losses at tax time. Residents in areas that suffered through one
of the 10 federally declared disaster areas in 2012 can deduct
the value of their lost property on their tax returns.
For this reason, the 177,000 people in the Sandy corridor and
some 64,000 other storm victims might actually be looking
forward to dealing with the Internal Revenue Service this tax
season. But get ready, because like all things storm-related,
there's going to be lots of paperwork - and tissues - involved.
"It's so emotional," says Judy Strauss, an enrolled agent
(IRS-licensed preparer) in Cobleskill, N.Y. "But people just
have to take a deep breath and do it. I tell people to keep a
piece of paper by the bed. Every time you wake up in the middle
of the night and remember something else you've lost, write it
down."
TIMING YOUR RETURN
If you were in a declared federal disaster area, you can
file an amended return for the 2011 tax year and tuck your Sandy
losses into that, or you can simply claim them on your 2012
return. (You can find a complete list of the qualifying storms
and areas at the FEMA website,)
"Choose whichever will give you a better tax situation,"
says David Tolleth, an enrolled agent in Holmdel, New Jersey.
That's typically the year in which your income was lower,
because under the IRS formula, the less you earn, the more
losses you can deduct.
You may want to file as soon as possible, but wait until
your final insurance settlement comes in, so you can properly
account for your losses.
"You need to get appraisals," says Tolleth. "You've got to
know if you're going to rebuild, and what those expenses will
be. And then you need to know how much insurance you're going to
get. And if you don't know those things, then you can't file."
You could end up owing money back to the IRS if you claim
too many losses prematurely, he said.
If necessary, you can request an extension so your 2012
return won't be due until October 15; you have until then to
decide whether you would rather declare your Sandy losses
against your 2011 return.
If you've had extensive casualty losses, you might be owed
more in refunds than you paid in taxes. In that case, you can
apply those extra losses as far back as 2009 or carry them over
to future years. A good tax adviser can help you figure out
which would save you more.
WHAT IS DEDUCTIBLE? EVERY SPOON
Losses that are not reimbursed by insurance can be deducted
using IRS Form 4684: Casualties and Thefts. This includes loss
of personal property (many flood policies did not cover items
such as furniture and clothing) as well as a decrease in the
value of your home - something an appraiser would have to
calculate.
You can also deduct items excluded by your flood and
homeowner's insurance such as the cost of landscaping
improvements, lawn furniture, decks, fences and swimming pools.
Using photographs, receipts or, if necessary, just your
memory, make a list of every item lost. Jot down every spoon,
dish towel, bottle of makeup and prescription medication. Show
the original cost of the item and what it would be worth if you
would have tried to sell it the day before the storm.
"Ask yourself, 'What could I sell it for if I sold it on
craigslist?'" says Tolleth.
Include on your list items for which you received only
partial insurance reimbursement. For example, if you lost a car
in the storm and it was valued at $10,000 but you received only
$5,000 from your insurance, you can include the extra $5,000 in
your disaster loss statement.
Anything that has been paid for by insurance or FEMA is not
deductible, nor is cash that was destroyed in the home. Also,
improvements you make to the home during rebuilding cannot be
claimed on your return.
"If you had a 1950s kitchen and now you're putting in a 2012
kitchen, you're improving, so you have to go back to what the
1950s one would have cost you to replace," says Strauss.
LESS THAN A FULL LOSS
Once you add up everything you've lost, the IRS requires you
to do some math to figure out your actual deduction.
For example, let's say your total documented loss, not
covered by insurance, was $20,000. Your adjusted gross income
was $100,000. First, everyone has to subtract $100 from the
$20,000. Consider that a sort of IRS deductible. That leaves you
with $19,900. Then you have to subtract 10 percent of your gross
income - in this case, $10,000. (That's why choosing to file in
the tax year in which your income was lower could save you some
money.)
Your casualty deduction will then be $9,900, saving you
roughly $2,475 in federal taxes if you're in the 25 percent
bracket.
In other discouraging news, you may actually end up with a
bigger tax bill than you were expecting anyway. Congress
liberalized hardship withdrawals from retirement accounts for
Sandy sufferers, but if you withdrew money from your 401(k) or
tax-deferred individual retirement account and didn't replace
it, you may owe income taxes and a 10 percent penalty on the
hardship withdrawal - adding insult to hardship.
