* FY pretax profit 24.3 mln stg vs 11 mln stg last yr
* FY revenue up 22 pct to 181 mln stg
* 2012 revenue, EBITDA about 15 pct ahead of year-ago levels
* Shares rise 5 pct; among FTSE 250 top percentage gainers
By Brenton Cordeiro
Feb 28 Price comparison website
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC said its full-year
profit more than doubled as more consumers used its online
services, boosting performance particularly in the company's
insurance and money segments.
Moneysupermarket, whose website had 140 million visitors
last year, said 2012 revenue and earnings before interest taxes
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were about 15 percent
ahead of year-ago levels.
The company said trading in its money and insurance
verticals continued to be strong, while travel revenue reflected
the tough underlying market.
"2012 is shaping up to be a really tough year for
customers," Chief Executive Peter Plumb said. "More people are
buying a growing number of products via our site."
"There's strong headroom in all of our markets going
forward."
The British firm, which offers services such as travel,
insurance and shopping deals, said pretax profit for 2011 was
24.3 million pounds ($38.49 million), up from 11 million pounds
last year.
The company should see sustained superior organic revenue
growth, driven by growing UK internet usage, an established
brand leveraged across verticals, and good execution, Credit
Suisse's Simon Baker said in a note.
Revenue climbed 22 percent to 181 million pounds during the
year, aided by a strong performance in its core insurance
segment and its money vertical that offers deals on products
like loans, credit cards and mortgages.
Like its peers, Moneysupermarket has advertised heavily to
build its brand in Britain. It spent 77.5 million pounds on
marketing in 2011.
The firm, which sponsored the "Britain's Got Talent" TV show
on ITV in 2011, offers services on products ranging from
broadband and mobile phones to electricity bills and home
insurance.
It increased its total dividend payout to 8.46 pence for the
year -- including a special dividend of 3.93 pence -- from a
dividend of 3.83 pence a year earlier.
The company's shares were trading up 5 percent at 127.6
pence at 1008 GMT on Tuesday making them one of the top
percentage gainers on the FTSE 250 Midcap Index.