LONDON, June 5 British police on Monday said they were attending an incident at a motorway service station on the busy M25 in Surrey, just outside of London.
LONDON, Sept 19 Moneysupermarket Com Group PLC : * Moneysupermarket.com - acquisition of moneysavingexpert * Confirms completion of UK merger control process related to moneysavingexpert
WASHINGTON, June 5 President Donald Trump outlined a plan on Monday to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system to modernize it and lower flying costs, but his proposal drew immediate criticism from Democrats who said it would hand control of a key asset to special interests and big airlines.