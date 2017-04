LONDON, April 17 Moneysupermarket Com Group PLC : * Financial performance in the first quarter was in line with the board's

expectations * Group revenues and EBITDA for the first quarter were, respectively, 13% and

31% ahead * Visitors to moneysupermarket.com were 8% ahead of the same period last year. * Remains confident in the outlook and overall the board's expectations for the

year remain unchanged * Trading in the first weeks of the second quarter in line with Q1 trends