BRIEF-USU Software sees 2017 sales of 83-88 million euros
* Announces final figures for 2016 - dividend increases to 0.40 euros per share
LONDON, June 5 Moneysupermarket Com Group PLC : * Special interim dividend of £ 70 m * Group revenues for the year to date are in excess of 10% up on the same
period last year * Performance remains in line with the board's expectations, revenues to date
are in excess of 10% * Board remains committed to a progressive dividend policy in line with
investment and capital needs
* Announces final figures for 2016 - dividend increases to 0.40 euros per share
RABAT, March 29 Morocco's National Investment Co (SNI) an investment holding firm controlled by the country's monarchy, reported a 34 percent increase in net profit, helped by capital gains from a merger between Lafarge Ciments and Holcim Maroc, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
SEOUL, March 29 A consortium led by South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has offered to pay more than $9 billion for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.