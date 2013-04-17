LONDON, April 17 British price comparison site
Moneysupermarket.com Group increased earnings by 31
percent in the first quarter of 2013, driven by increased
visitor numbers and flat costs.
The number of visitors to moneysupermarket.com rose 8
percent as price comparison websites continued to benefit from
shoppers seeking deals to make their money go further.
Moneysupermarket, which gets paid by providers to sell goods
to consumers, said trading in the first weeks of the second
quarter was in line with Q1 trends and remained "confident" of
the outlook for the rest of the year.
Revenue in the first quarter rose 13 percent, the company
said in a trading update on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Peter Plumb said strong growth in its
insurance, home services and travel businesses more than offset
lower demand in its money division, which includes credit cards,
loans and savings products.
Revenues in the money unit were 11 percent lower than the
first quarter of 2012 , although visitor numbers were 7 percent
higher.
Revenues from products like savings fell 45 percent because
of the Government's Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) had reduced
competition among banks to attract retail deposits.
Under FLS, banks are offered cheap funds if they step up
lending to home-buyers and small and medium-sized businesses.
Revenues generated from personal finance website
MoneySavingExpert.com, acquired last year for 87 million pounds
($133 million), including from moneysupermarket.com were
fractionally ahead of last year.
"There are early signs that traffic acquisition costs are
coming down on the back of the MoneySavingExpert deal, should
this trend become established, there will be a material impact
on operational profitability going forward," said David
Reynolds, equity analyst at Jefferies in a note.
The company's shares, listed on the London Stock Exchange,
rose 1.8 percent to 188 pence on Wednesday, taking its market
cap above a billion pounds.