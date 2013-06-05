LONDON, June 5 Simon Nixon, the founder of price
comparison site Moneysupermarket.Com, is selling a near
15 percent stake in the group, after moving to a non-executive
role in April.
Nixon is selling up to 80 million shares, representing 14.8
percent of the capital, in the group which provides quotes for
insurance and other financial products, joint book runner Credit
Suisse said on Wednesday.
He held 259.8 million shares in the group, representing
nearly 48 percent of the share capital, as of March 4, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
The sale is his first major disposal since the company
listed in 2007, Credit Suisse said, and will allow Nixon to
diversify his personal holdings. It sent shares in the group
down 4 percent.
Moneysupermarket separately said it would return 70 million
pounds ($107 million) to shareholders in a special dividend of
12.92 pence per share, a move that it said reflected its
confidence in the group's cash generation.
It also said its performance remained in line with its
expectations, with revenues for the year to date more than 10
percent up on the same period a year ago.
Citigroup was appointed as the other joint bookrunner for
the placing.