LONDON Nov 6 Price comparison website
Moneysupermarket.Com Group said people switching energy
suppliers to avoid big rises in bills gave it a strong start to
the fourth quarter and would help it beat earnings expectations
for the year.
The company, whose website helps customers search for deals
on insurance, utilities and other financial products, said
revenues in the first weeks of October were up 25 percent on a
year ago, while revenues for the proceeding third quarter were 5
percent ahead.
"Revenues from energy switching in particular have been very
strong as consumers sought better deals in the face of rapidly
rising domestic fuel bills announced by the majority of the
major providers in the second half of October," it said on
Wednesday.
Energy suppliers including market leader Centrica and SSE
announced big rises in energy charges last month, with Centrica
raising prices by an average 9.2 percent.
Moneysupermarket.Com said it expected full-year core
earnings to be a mid-single digit percentage ahead of current
consensus expectations, which stand at 78.4 million pounds
($125.8 million) according to the company.
The group also said it had appointed Matthew Price,
currently finance director at Whitbread's Costa Coffee,
as its new finance director. He will start in the first quarter
of 2014, the company said.