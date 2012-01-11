LONDON Jan 11 Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.Com said it expected its core earnings to rise about 21 percent, broadly in line with market expectations, after demand for insurance and other products remained strong until the end of the year.

The British group, which offers insurance, savings and loans and home utilities on its site, said it would post full-year adjusted core earnings of about 49.5 million pounds ($77 million) on revenue 20 percent higher at about £178 million.

Analysts at Numis and Credit Suisse were predicting core earnings of 49.8 million pounds, with the former increasing its forecast after the company's third quarter results in November.

The group, which sponsored ITV's popular television show "Britain's Got Talent" in 2011, ended the year with 34.9 million pounds in cash and no debt, it said on Wednesday.