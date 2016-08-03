Aug 3 Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc said Peter Plumb would step down as the price comparison website's top boss on or before May next year.

Plumb, who took over as CEO in 2009, has seen the company's share price jump from 45 pence to 302 pence and its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rise at a 20 percent compound annual growth rate, Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said.

A formal process to appoint Plumb's successor had begun, the company said.

MoneySuperMarket.com, which started as a mortgage listings company in 1993, also reported a 6 percent rise in adjusted operating profit to 53.8 million pounds ($71.5 million) in the six months to June 30.

Revenue rose 10 percent with strong growth recorded in money and home services, the company, whose brands include TravelSupermarket.com and MoneySavingExpert.com, said.

