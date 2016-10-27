Oct 27 Price comparison website
Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc said it had appointed
Mark Lewis, retail director of John Lewis, as its chief
executive officer.
Lewis, who has worked as UK managing director and European
director of marketplaces at eBay Inc, will take over
from Moneysupermarket's outgoing chief Peter Plumb on or before
May 4.
Moneysupermarket.com said in August that Plumb would step
down by May next year, but did not cite any reasons for his
departure.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)