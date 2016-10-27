Oct 27 Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc said it had appointed Mark Lewis, retail director of John Lewis, as its chief executive officer.

Lewis, who has worked as UK managing director and European director of marketplaces at eBay Inc, will take over from Moneysupermarket's outgoing chief Peter Plumb on or before May 4.

Moneysupermarket.com said in August that Plumb would step down by May next year, but did not cite any reasons for his departure. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)