Oct 27 Price comparison website
Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc said it had appointed
Mark Lewis, the retail director of British department store
chain John Lewis, as its chief executive officer.
Lewis, who has worked as UK managing director and European
director of marketplaces at eBay Inc, will take over
from Moneysupermarket's outgoing chief Peter Plumb on or before
May 4.
Moneysupermarket.com, which calls itself the largest price
comparison website operating in the UK, said in August that
Plumb would step down by May next year, but did not cite any
reasons for his departure.
Lewis has also been director of online operations at John
Lewis and chief at Connect Group Plc's parcel delivery
service Collect+.
Lewis's experience as online director, where he oversaw an
online upgrade, will prove important for MoneySupermarket as the
company investments in its technology to grow and protect its
margin, Liberum analysts wrote in a note.
"Lewis's experience in online upgrades gives him the
relevant experience to maintain MoneySupermarket's current
strategy of implementing their technology stack," the analysts
said. The brokerage has a "hold" rating on the stock.
The group, which started as a mortgage listings firm in
1993, said in August that it had spent 10.4 million pounds
($12.7 million) on technology development in the six months
ended June 30.
The spend is part of a three-year plan, focusing on
developing Moneysupermarket's data asset, building an
aggregation engine and upgrading customer experience.
RBC Capital Markets analysts viewed the hire positively,
adding that Lewis has a strong CV and his appointment removes
uncertainty regarding the leadership of the company. The
analysts have an "outperform" rating on the stock.
MoneySuperMarket.com shares were up 0.82 percent at 267.5
pence at 0743 GMT, outperforming the Stoxx Europe 600 Eur Price
Index.
($1 = 0.8193 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair and Vyas Mohan)