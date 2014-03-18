LONDON, March 18 The founder of financial services price comparison firm Moneysupermarket.com has earned 129.5 million pounds ($216 million) before costs from a sale of shares in the company, Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

Simon Nixon cashed in with a sale of 70 million shares at 185 pence a share, representing 12.9 percent of the company's issued share capital.

Moneysupermarket.com announced the share sale on Monday after the markets closed. The placement was increased from 55 million shares in response to strong demand.

Shares in moneysupermarket.com were last trading down 5.36 percent at 185.50 pence at 0824 GMT.

Nixon still holds a 16.6 percent stake in the firm and is now under a 180-day lock-up following the sale. Citi and Credit Suisse acted as joint bookrunners on the placing.