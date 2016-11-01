BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
LONDON Nov 1 Price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com said growth in sales of insurance helped third-quarter revenue for the group rise 12 percent to 84.9 million pounds ($104 million), giving it confidence in its outcome for the year.
The company said growth in energy contract sales, which were boosted by a campaign by its website MoneySavingExpert, as well as insurance countered a flat result in its money division, where low interest rates depressed savings switching.
It said on Tuesday it was confident of meeting full-year expectations.
Analysts expect the group to make adjusted operating profit of 105.9 million pounds, according to a consensus on its website. ($1 = 0.8179 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.