ULAANBAATAR/HONG KONG Feb 2 Private citizens in
Mongolia are donating cash, jewellery, gold and even horses to
help the government make a near $600 million payment to
bondholders next month.
The cash-strapped nation has been embroiled in an economic
crisis brought about by a collapse in foreign investment,
slowing growth in China and weak commodity prices.
Its currency, the tugrik, lost nearly a quarter of
its value last year.
The government has been in talks with China and the
International Monetary Fund for assistance, but investors are
worried that any bailouts might not be negotiated in time, with
the Development Bank of Mongolia's $580 million of bonds due in
March.
Though the Mongolian public has been hit by welfare cuts,
rising food and fuel costs and a tough winter that is
threatening to kill large numbers of livestock, donations began
to flood in this week after a campaign was launched by a
prominent economist and members of parliament.
Corporate groups and legislators were also chipping in with
cash contributions of as much as 100 million tugrik ($40,650).
Mongolia's foreign currency reserves are at a seven-year
low, according to credit rating agency Fitch, and redeeming
DBM's bonds could halve its total stockpile, which stood at $1.1
billion in September last year.
"What is the intention of the government remains the key,"
said a Hong Kong-based trader.
"If they don't get the IMF bailout, where do they get the
resources for this payment, without which they can't do a new
bond to refinance? It's a chicken and egg situation."
Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat said that while the
government would accept the donations, it had already "found a
solution" for the March bond payment and would spend the cash
elsewhere.
"The government cannot prohibit the start of any citizen-run
campaign," he said in a statement released on Wednesday.
"The cabinet has decided to spend voluntary donations on
health, education and reducing smog as well as public
infrastructure," he added.
A senior Mongolian finance official said late last year that
the country was looking to refinance its debt through
lower-interest loans, and insisted the payments would be met in
full.
