UPDATE 1-Bodies of civilians dumped near Philippines city besieged by Islamists
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
LONDON Feb 20 Less than a week after putting Mongolia on a downgrade warning, rating agency Moody's said the prospect of an International Monetary Fund bailout proposed over the weekend could help the country's credit profile recover.
Moody's said in a statement on Monday that Mongolia's plan to exchange the debt of the country's development bank could constitute a default in technical terms, but that the prospect of IMF support should help the longer-term outlook.
The country is holding investor meetings this week to swap the bonds maturing next month for a new issue
"Depending on its terms, we may assess the bond exchange to be 'distressed' and to constitute a default by both (The Mongolian Development Bank) DBM and, as its guarantor, the government," Moody's said.
"If that is the case, the loss we expect investors to incur in the exchange relative to the original promise will inform whether Mongolia's rating should remain Caa1 or be moved lower."
However, effective implementation of fiscal consolidation and institutional reforms under an IMF programme would help stabilise and then ease the government's debt strains and shore up its dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
"Tangible evidence that this was the most likely prospects for Mongolia's credit metrics would support the sovereign's credit quality and indicate a recovery path for the rating," Moody's said. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Sujata Rao)
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
A volatile week saw markets begin an expected phase of correction. The Nifty fell to 9,300 levels but later bounced back above 9,600. Sentiment was initially dampened by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and the downgrading of China’s sovereign credit ratings by Moody’s. However, the Narendra Modi government’s third anniversary celebrations seem to have lifted the mood among investors. Mid-cap and small-cap indexes underperformed, both ending 1 percent lower. On the sectoral front,