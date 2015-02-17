By Terrence Edwards
| ULAN BATOR
ULAN BATOR Feb 17 Mongolia's parliament may
vote as early as this week on draft legislation to develop
multi-billion dollar casinos to lure gamblers away from hubs
like Macau, seeking to stimulate a slumping economy and
diversify away from the mining industry.
At a meeting on Feb. 12, the country's Cabinet Secretariat
approved a draft of a bill that would target private
partnerships to build two casinos targeting China's high-roller
gamblers, according to an email to Reuters from the Ministry of
Justice.
The move comes as countries across Asia from Vietnam to
South Korea are building large-scale casino resorts to lure the
region's wealthy gamblers, particularly from China, to boost
consumer spending, leisure industries and economic growth.
Companies including U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Las
Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts and Genting Bhd
have been keen to expand their footprint in Asia.
Parliament has an opportunity to vote on the bill this week,
the ministry told Reuters in the email. However, a vote may not
take place before the parliament breaks for recess for
Mongolia's lunar new year on Feb. 18.
"Russia, China and Japan are some of the biggest gamblers in
the world. Japan and Russia already don't need visas for
Mongolia, and Chinese with official passports don't either,"
said a member of the working party that drafted the bill, who
asked not to be named.
The working party member said the bill comes with
restrictions that would bar Mongolians from playing at the
casinos, similar to countries like Vietnam, South Korea and
Cambodia, where locals are not allowed to gamble in the casinos.
China in February announced it will crack down on attempts
by foreign casinos to lure its citizens abroad to gamble.
The proposed bill has not specified potential casino
locations, but the working party member said one option would be
Khushigt International Airport, currently under construction
with Japanese partners Mitsubishi Corp and Chiyoda Corp
taking lead roles.
The casino would likely be fully owned and operated by
private investors as part of a larger effort to create centres
for tourism to boost the industry.
"Xi Jinping has plans for restrictions on Macau and business
is shrinking now, so hopefully we can get tourists that might
have travelled to Macau," said the working party member been
involved with putting the bill together.
Mongolia annulled legislation permitting casinos in 2010
because of concerns over corruption and social issues.
The working party, which operates directly under the prime
minister, has said it looked at casino legislation in France,
the United States, Singapore and Korea before drafting the bill.
