* Drought wipes out up to 80 percent of Mongolia's wheat
this year
* High chance of dzud, harsh winter that kills millions of
animals
By Terrence Edwards
ULAANBAATAR, Sept 2 Balchig Baljinnyam, a
small-time farmer in central Mongolia, is busy building a
shelter for his dairy cows ahead of what is expected to be the
most brutal winter in years. A summer drought has already cut
traditional sources of fodder for his herd.
It will be a double whammy for Mongolia this year. Its
mining sector, which accounts for 17 percent of the economy, is
in shambles due to weak commodity prices. Now the farm sector is
in trouble. The drought has wiped out up to 80 percent of its
wheat crop and up next could be the worst winter in six years.
Mass animal deaths due to a freezing winter, locally known
as a "dzud", in a predominantly pastoral country would only make
a bad situation worse. In 2009-2010, Mongolia lost 20 percent of
its livestock to the dzud, the World Bank estimates.
"It's not a drought, it's a catastrophe," said Davjigbold
Ariunbold, the owner of a farm around 110 kilometres (68 milles)
southwest of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, near Baljinnyam's setup.
At least 40 percent of the wheat crop on the farm has died,
but the extent of the damage will be clear during the September
harvest, added Ariunbold, pointing to his fields where the crop
was limping at about ankle high. His next worry is the dzud.
Usually, a dzud is likely to occur when a harsh winter
follows a very dry summer.
Erdene-Ochir Badarch, an operations officer at the World
Bank in Ulaanbaatar, said there was a high chance of a dzud
after the severe drought this year. "In the north and east there
is a high possibility," he said.
The Mongolian government has promised to ban wheat and meat
exports from September before winter sets in to ensure domestic
supplies. It has also said it will import wheat from Russia for
flour and animal fodder.
These efforts, however, may not be enough to offset the
damage to grazing pastures, forcing some herders to cull their
livestock or risk not having enough fodder to feed the animals.
"They're ready to face a harsh winter. Some of them will
choose to slaughter," Badarch said.
AT THE MERCY OF CLIMATE CHANGE
Mongolia blames the severe disruption in its weather on
climate change caused by high global greenhouse gas emissions.
Despite being a low emitter, the landlocked country has seen
temperatures rise 2.14 degrees Celsius over the last seven
decades, according to the United Nations Environmental
Programme, three times faster than the global average.
Home to tens of thousands of semi-nomadic people, Mongolia
said in a submission to the United Nations in 2010 that climate
change would have "a direct and dramatic effect on almost all
sectors of the national economy and all spheres of social life".
This year, locals, already reeling from crop damage and a
drop in mining profits given lower copper and coal prices, are
worried that a oversupply of meat due to dzud would drive down
prices and further cripple their incomes.
"Financially, it's getting really hard for the farmers,"
said the farmer Baljinnyam. "They have to build a shelter for
their cattle but can't do so themselves."
Many farmers are counting on the government to prevent
disruptions in wheat supply and to buy meat for the reserves it
keeps for when prices get too high on tight supply.
"A dzud is not just only a natural hazard; it's a natural
and socio-economic hazard," said Sodov Khudulmur, interim
director at the Information and Research Institute of
Meteorology, Hydrology and Environment.
(Additional reporting by David Stanway in BEIJING; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)