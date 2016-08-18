ULAANBAATAR Aug 18 Mongolia has raised its
benchmark interest rates by 4.5 percentage points to 15 percent
on Thursday, the central bank said, as it struggles to deal with
its free-falling currency.
"Financial measures for the medium term have been taken to
increase the rate of return for local-currency assets and
provide more stability for the tugrik," the central bank said in
a statement.
Mongolia's tugrik has been the world's poorest performing
currency in August, dropping 8 percent against the dollar since
the beginning of the month and 12.9 percent this year.
Last week, the finance minister warned that the
cash-strapped government would struggle to pay out wages and
meet other costs, prompting a slump in sovereign dollar bonds.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Robert Birsel)