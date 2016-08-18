(Adds background, quotes)
By Terrence Edwards
ULAANBAATAR Aug 18 Mongolia raised its
benchmark interest rates by 4.5 percentage points to 15 percent
on Thursday, the central bank said, in a bid to stabilise a
currency that has been in free-fall.
Elected in a landslide in late June, the country's new
government has been plunged into an economic crisis, with its
currency, the tugrik, losing 8 percent against the dollar so far
this month, making it the world's poorest performing currency.
"Financial measures for the medium term have been taken to
increase the rate of return for local-currency assets and
provide more stability for the tugrik," the central bank said in
a statement.
The Mongolian People's Party government, headed by Prime
Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat, is also cutting government
salaries and suspending selected welfare programmes in a bid to
reduce its costs.
The landlocked North Asian country, wedged between China
and Russia, has been struggling with weak demand for its chief
export commodities, coal and copper, as well as a collapse in
foreign investment.
Mongolia's new finance minister, Battogtokh Choijilsuren,
warned the 3 million strong nation last week that the government
would struggle to pay out wages, prompting a collapse in
Mongolia's sovereign bonds.
The state is even struggling to pay out prize money to its
Olympic athletes.
Government debt was projected to reach of 21.3 trillion
tugrik ($9.48 billion), the equivalent to 78 percent of gross
domestic product by the end of the year, according to the
finance ministry.
The ratio was only 30 percent in 2009, when Mongolia last
reached out for an International Monetary Fund bail out.
As investors sold Mongolian sovereign bonds over the past
week, a $1 billion issue due 2022 fell 4 points
to trade on Thursday at 86/87 cents on the dollar.
Analysts say the current crisis was a result of the previous
government's attempts to reverse the decline in foreign
investment through debt and fiscal expansion.
"Policy settings in recent years have been very loose, and
contributed to pressures on Mongolia's external accounts," said
Andrew Fennell, associate director, Asia Pacific Sovereigns, at
Fitch Ratings in Hong Kong.
"We view the rate hike as a potential sign that policy
priorities have moved towards stabilizing these ongoing external
pressures," he said.
The country's rapid economic growth four years ago was
based on large volumes of foreign investment into the country's
huge and largely untapped mining assets, including the Rio
Tinto-run Oyu Tolgoi project.
But huge new projects like the Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit
have been put on hold, as Mongolia became embroiled in disputes
with investors amid concerns over the growing role played by
foreign firms in the country's economy.
Mongolia finally agreed a long-delayed $5.3-billion
extension plan for Oyu Tolgoi with Rio Tinto in May, but the
project, Mongolia's biggest earner, is not expected to rescue
the economy, expected to grow at just 0.4 percent this year,
according to forecasts from the International Monetary Fund.
The country received just $35 million of foreign direct
investment for the first half of this year, compared with $4.62
billion for the whole of 2011.
And, the Asian Development Bank expects Mongolia to run a
current account deficit equivalent to 8 percent of gross
domestic product this year, and 15 percent next year.
Dale Choi, analyst at Independent Mongolian Metals & Mining
Research, said in a note on Thursday that the currency, which
has lost nearly 13 percent so far this year, had not yet
bottomed out. He said the tugrik, which traded at 2,247 to the
dollar on Thursday, was expected to weaken to 2,400 by
the end of the year.
($1 = 2,247 tugrik)
(additional reporting by Umesh Desai in Hong Kong; Writing by
David Stanway; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)