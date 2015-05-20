By Terrence Edwards
ULAN BATOR
ULAN BATOR May 21 Cash-strapped Mongolia's deal
to expand the $6.5 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine is a big step towards
stabilising its economy, but as it waits for the investment
boost to feed through it is leaning on once-feared China to help
shore up its finances.
The landmark agreement with Rio Tinto to
resume construction of the underground copper mine ended a
two-year dispute during which foreign investors had shunned the
country and slumping coal exports left it short of reserves.
The mineral-rich country's heavy reliance on the mining
sector has led to boom-bust cycles and credit downgrades by
ratings agencies worried over weak external liquidity.
Foreign investment fell 87 percent in 2014, which slowed
growth to 7.8 percent from 12.3 percent the year before. China
helped Mongolia's central bank stave off economic collapse with
a currency swap agreement to help it maintain reserve levels.
The Oyu Tolgoi project is the biggest single foreign
investment in Mongolia and the deal with Rio rekindles hopes for
a slew of other stalled projects.
"Mega projects lift long-term growth equilibrium upwards,"
the Bank of Mongolia's chief economist Sandagdorj Bold told
Reuters, referring to hopes it will lead to a revival of foreign
investment.
In the meantime, the swap agreement with China was "one of
the tools to absorb the shock of balance of payments pressures",
said Bold.
The swap agreement, which works similarly to a credit line,
also comes with fees and interest paid to the PBOC, but without
many of the strings that are typically attached to an
international bailout. "The cost is very reasonable," said Bold,
adding he could not disclose the terms of the agreement.
BOOM AND BUST
Swings in global commodity prices and foreign investment
flows have left Mongolia's economy lurching between boom and
crisis in recent years.
The country burned through its reserves in 2009 as copper
prices collapsed in the wake of the global financial crisis
(GFC), and needed a bailout loan from the IMF and other
international lenders, and the launch of the first phase of Oyu
Tolgoi, to avert a full-on crisis.
Rising coal prices and a revival of copper drove growth to a
17.5 percent peak in 2011, but in recent months the economy has
been weighed down by a slowdown in China, the main consumer of
its resources, and government meddling that made investors less
enthusiastic about its mining sector than three years ago.
"The government had assumed that the post-GFC surge in
commodity prices was permanent," Tim Condon, chief Asia
economist at ING in Singapore, wrote in a research note.
"Populist visions of being the Saudi Arabia of copper and coal
drove negotiations with foreign investors."
The latest downturn had prompted an IMF warning that
Mongolia's foreign reserves were likely to fall too low to
finance its trade deficit, underlining the importance of the
swap line with Beijing.
Lkhagvasuren Amar, a senior economist at the Asian
Development Bank, using central bank figures from March,
estimated that Mongolia had drawn down an equivalent of $1.7
billion out of a maximum $2.5 billion from the currency swap.
"I would find it a quite healthy buffer," said Amar.
The central bank declined to comment on how much it had
drawn down from the facility. China's central bank did not
respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
WARY OF CHINA
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has inked swap agreements
with 24 central bank to promote the yuan as a global currency.
China's close proximity, as well as its position as a lead
investor and top trade partner, makes the yuan a unique fit to
the Mongolian economy.
Mongolia has historically been cautious of China after
centuries of political dominance. In 1921, it allied with the
Soviet Union as a means of freeing itself from the rule of the
Manchu dynasty, ushering in more than half a century of Soviet
control and isolation from the rest of the world.
But Prime Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg and his predecessor
Norov Altankhuyag have been more open to Chinese investment.
During a visit by President Xi Jinping last August that
signalled warmed relations between the countries, Mongolia
renewed its swap agreement with the PBOC, increasing its size by
50 percent from the previous deal announced in 2012.
Chief economist Bold said the central bank was being careful
to maintain "comfortable room" below the facility's 15 billion
yuan ($2.42 billion) ceiling.
Bold said the resolution of the Oyu Tolgoi dispute, and
other mining projects set to launch or expand, could help lift
growth this year to between 8 and 10 percent.
Others take a more conservative view, pointing out that it
will take time before the economy feels any benefit from the
restart of Oyu Tolgoi, which had been stalled by disputes
between Mongolia and Rio over taxes and building costs.
Projecting 3 percent growth for this year, the Asian
Development Bank wrote in March that Oyu Tolgoi would not likely
have any impact on growth until 2016.
Ratings agencies agree.
"The resolution of the dispute averts the risk of default,"
said Fitch analyst Andrew Fennell. "But by itself, will not turn
the corner."
($1 = 6.2040 Chinese yuan renminbi)
