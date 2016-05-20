By Terrence Edwards
| ULAANBAATAR
ULAANBAATAR May 20 Democratic values that
flourished in Mongolia in the quarter century since communism
crumbled have been eroded, according to small parties that have
been marginalised by changes to election rules ahead of next
month's parliamentary poll.
With just three million people, this remote land, best known
as the birthplace of the Mongol emperor Genghis Khan, has stood
as an oasis of democracy, surrounded by single-party dominated
regimes - including giant neighbours Russia and China.
Mongolia's political transformation since a peaceful
revolution in 1990 has been a big plus for foreign investors
eyeing up its rich mineral resources.
But an abrupt economic slowdown since 2012 has stirred
controversy over the role played by international mining firms
like Rio Tinto , which this month finally
approved a $5.3 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper mine extension plan,
having settled a long dispute with the government a year ago.
The mining slump was still likely to cost ruling Democratic
Party seats at the June 29 election, according to opinion polls.
Whether the opposition Mongolian People's Party (MPP) can
take advantage is unclear, but following a recent fundamental
change to the character of Mongolia's democracy, the election
has become much more of a two-horse race.
On May 5, parliament amended the election law to remove a
clause first introduced in 2012 that allocated 28 of the 76
seats in the legislature, known as the Grand Khural, according
to parties' shares of the vote.
"Unfortunately, the recent decision to go back to the
majoritarian system is a regress and will again force many
parties into two political blocs," said Oyun Sanjaasuren, a
lawmaker from the Civil Will-Green Party, a junior partner in
the ruling coalition.
A panel of judges said all lawmakers should be directly
elected by voters, rather than selected from party lists.
The decision will also mean some 150,000 Mongolians living
abroad won't be able to vote as they are not registered with a
constituency.
Advocates of democracy were dismayed by the late rule
changes.
"It's considered bad practice everywhere to change the law
so close to the race," Dagva Enkhtsetseg, the Open Society
Forum's programme manager for elections and political financing,
told Reuters.
The complete switch to a 'first past the post' system -
similar to British democracy - virtually reduces the poll to a
two horse race.
The Democratic Party, which emerged out of the revolution,
will slug it out against the MPP which had held sway during
earlier decades of Soviet hegemony, and later reinvented itself
as a social-democrat party and either led or was partner in
coalitions between 2002 to 2012.
Two days prior to the election law amendment, the
government-appointed General Election Commission, barred two
smaller parties - including the Civil Will-Green Party - from
contesting due to election paper irregularities.
Another 12 small parties were given the all clear, including
the Respect the People Party, the "Khan Choice" Coalition, and
the Conservative Party, but they are not expected to score well
under a 'first past the post' system.
HARD TIMES
The Civil Will-Green Party is seeking reinstatement in the
ballot, but Surenkhuu Borgil, leader or the newly-formed
National Labor party (HUN), which was also barred from
contesting, intends to run as an independent.
He fears controversies arising from the law changes could
spark discontent, as seen during the 2008 election when rumours
of vote rigging sparked riots in the capital, Ulaanbaatar.
"Changing the election law is not improving the election
process, but cheating democracy," he said. "This could trigger a
messy election."
A weak economy and lack of jobs has reduced confidence in
politicians and widened social divisions in a nation where
nearly a third of the people still live nomadic or semi-nomadic
lives.
An International Republican Institute (IRI) survey found 57
percent of Mongolians believed parliament was ineffective and 67
percent disapproved of Prime Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg.
Economic growth is projected at 0.1 percent this year, far
away from the all-time high of 17.5 percent in 2011. Falling
coal and copper prices, and weak demand from China, Mongolia's
biggest trading partner, have made for hard times.
"Everything is bad, it's pretty bad," Delgermaa, a
56-year-old stall holder, said while selling candies in the
capital's Chinggis Square. She hadn't decided who to vote for.
(Editing by David Stanway and Simon Cameron-Moore)