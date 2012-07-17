By Michael Kohn
ULAN BATOR, July 17 Mongolia's Democratic Party,
which failed to win an outright majority in last month's
elections, will discuss forming a new coalition government with
a controversial party opposed to foreign mining, members said on
Tuesday.
Mongolia has some of the world's biggest unexploited mineral
deposits and is one of the hottest destinations for mining
investment, resulting in its economy growing at more than double
the pace of neighbouring China in the past year.
New Democratic MP Tsedevdamba Oyungerel told Reuters the
party was in talks with the Justice Coalition to form the next
government following inconclusive elections held on June 28.
"They (a five-member working group) are open to any party,
but I think we are going to the Justice Coalition because they
offered first," she said, but added nothing had been finalised.
The Justice Coalition consists of the Mongolian People's
Revolutionary Party (MPRP) and the Mongolian National Democratic
Party (MNDP), and both have sought to reverse policies they
believe to be over friendly to foreign mining investors.
More than a quarter of the 76-seat parliament is now held by
politicians who advocate local control of mines.
The broadly free-market Democratic Party won 31 out of 76
seats, eight short of an overall majority. The Justice Coalition
picked up 11 seats, causing concern among foreign investors that
a new dose of resource nationalism was likely.
CONTROVERSIAL FORMER PRESIDENT
The MPRP is led by former president Nambar Enkhbayar,
controversial figure in Mongolian politics whose ongoing
corruption trial has turned him into both a pariah for some and
a hero for others.
He has called for the $13 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold
mine project with Ivanhoe Mines to be renegotiated to
grant better terms to the government, and also wants to keep the
coveted Tavan Tolgoi coal mine, potentially one of the world's
biggest coal suppliers, in local hands.
Rio Tinto has a majority stake in Ivanhoe
and has full operational control over the Oyu Tolgoi mine, which
is due to start production this year.
"The DP assembly voted to create a coalition government with
the MPRP-MNDP coalition. The next step would be for the sides
(to) sit down and work on terms of (a) coalition agreement,"
Enkhbayar Batshugar, the former president's son, said in an
email.
But sources said Enkhbayar could be a potential stumbling
block in any coalition agreement. He and his family have angrily
accused the current president, the Democratic Party's Tsakhia
Elbegdorj, of fabricating graft charges against him in order to
undermine his political fortunes.
The DP group in parliament has also nominated party chairman
Norov Altanhuyag to serve as the country's next prime minister,
said reports leading news portal news.mn.
The 54-year old mathematician and career politician has held
several high posts, including Deputy Prime Minister in the
outgoing government and Minister of Finance from 2004 to 2006.
Mongolia's economy, driven largely by mining development,
grew at a roaring 16.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter
of 2012, according to the World Bank.
In the run-up to the election, nationalist politicians
introduced a law to cap foreign investment, but it was later
relaxed to allow overseas firms to own more than 49 percent in
Mongolian deposits with parliamentary approval. Foreign
state-owned companies need parliamentary permission to invest at
all.
(Additional reporting by David Stanway in BEIJING; Editing by
Michael Perry)