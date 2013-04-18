LONDON, April 18 The market capitalisation of
companies listed on the Mongolian Stock Exchange (MSE) could
leap more than 30-fold over the next three to five years,
boosted by privatisations and new regulations, the chief
executive of the bourse said on Thursday.
Mineral-rich Mongolia, a massive landlocked nation of fewer
than 3 million people, has ambitions to become a destination for
mining investment and has been working with the London Stock
Exchange to modernise and develop its capital markets.
MSE Chief Executive Altai Khangai told a Mongolian
Investment Summit in London that a new securities market law was
expected to be passed in the next month which would lay out
rules for new listings as well as enable dual listings.
He predicted the combined size of companies on the MSE could
reach $45 billion in the next three to five years from about
$1.3 billion currently, helped by the government's plans for
privatisations as well as flotations by Mongolian firms seeking
growth capital and dual listings from international companies.
Mongolia is on index provider FTSE's watch list for possible
admission to Frontier Market status which would boost liquidity.
"We are also in discussions with FTSE about setting up a
FTSE Mongolia series of indices," Khangai said.
Mongolia signed a partnership with the LSE in 2011, which
included the provision of technology, advice and training.
Alastair Walmsley, Head of Primary Markets at the LSE, said
significant progress had been made in developing the market.
"Much work remains to be done," he told the summit.
"The success in driving liquidity in the Mongolian market is
going to depend both on the expansion of the Mongolian domestic
investor base ... but also of course accessing the international
investor community given the constraints on size of that
domestic investor base."
A long-awaited three-way Hong Kong, London and Ulan Bator
listing by Mongolian miner Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi has been put off
for at least two to three years while the mine is developed, a
deputy minister told Reuters earlier this week.
Walmsley said the LSE had also had discussions with some
Mongolian companies which might look to raise capital on
London's Alternative Investment Market for smaller companies.