BORNUUR, Mongolia, April 19 In a hot, concrete
hut filled with acetylene fumes, an elderly Mongolian miner
struggles to contain her excitement as she plucks a sizzling
inch-long nugget of gold from a grubby cooling pot and raises it
to the light.
Khorloo, 65, and her sons spent the day scrutinising half a
dozen CCTV screens as workers at the Bornuur gold processing
plant whittled 1.2 tonnes of ore down to 123 grams of pure gold
that could earn the family as much as $6,000.
Near the plant, separated from Mongolia's capital, Ulan
Bator, by 100 km of rocky pasture and mostly unpaved road, life
has remained largely unchanged since Genghis Khan's "golden
horde" rampaged across Asia nine centuries ago.
But Khorloo is a member of a new horde of at least 60,000
herders, farmers and urban unemployed trying to extract the
riches buried in the vast steppe with metal detectors, shovels
and home-made smelters.
In the last five years, dwindling legal gold supplies and a
spike in black market demand from China have made work much more
lucrative for Mongolia's "ninja miners" - so named because of
the large green pans carried on their backs that look like
turtle shells. For thousands of dirt-poor herders, the soaring
prices alone are enough to justify years of harassment, abuse
and hard labour.
"It took us a week to dig this out," Khorloo said, holding
the nugget. "But we dug for three years to reach the vein."
China's annual gold output reached a record 361 tonnes last
year, but demand continues to outstrip supply. While Beijing
doesn't publish full import figures, deliveries from Hong Kong
hit 428 tonnes in 2011, three times more than a year earlier.
Spot international gold prices hit a record high of
$1,920.30 an ounce in September as investors bought the metal as
a safe haven amid uncertainties surrounding the euro zone and
its debt. The price has fallen back to around $1,636 but gold
remains at historically high levels after a decade-long rally.
China has certainly driven the gold rush in Mongolia - from
the giant $6 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project currently
being developed by Ivanhoe Mines and Rio Tinto
to the makeshift holes that honeycomb the hills
and valleys of Bornuur.
While the government in Ulan Bator hopes to use growing
mineral output to drag its largely pastoral economy into the
21st century, many lawmakers are wary about turning Mongolia
into "Minegolia" - a choking, resource-dependent blackspot
tearing itself apart to deliver raw materials to China.
However, policies aimed at cutting output to more
sustainable levels have played into the hands of the ninjas and
a shadowy network of black market traders.
CHINA AND THE "CHANGERS"
Two decades of ninja activity have already nurtured scores
of middlemen linking the underpopulated steppe with the Chinese
market. And it hasn't been difficult to encourage Mongolia's
struggling crop farmers and once-nomadic herders to supply them.
One English word appears regularly in the ninjas' guttural
Mongolian: the "changers" are a motley group of smugglers who
trade black market gold, much of which ends up in China.
"The changers smuggle it to China - the miners do all the
work, but those who buy the gold make the money," said
Urantsetseg, one of the many female miners in Zamaar, a
gold-producing district south of Ulan Bator.
While all producers are legally obliged to sell their gold
to the central bank, the black market is often a better option.
Changers can offer prices above the official rate, and they can
also avoid the 10 percent tax on sales.
Workers at Bornuur admitted that some of the gold it
processes is not sold through official channels.
"They are requested to sell everything to the bank but they
are not really ordered to do so," said Erdenechimeg Belhkuu, an
accountant at Bornuur.
"Some of the supply that goes through our plant is bought
officially, but some goes on to the black market, which
sometimes just offers higher prices."
Mongolia's overall trading volume with China has soared in
recent years, primarily in bulk shipments like coal and copper.
Mining company officials in Ulan Bator said it was easy - and
virtually untraceable - to smuggle a few ounces of gold in one
of the thousands of coal trucks heading south.
"For buyers, gold is gold," said Patience Singo of the
Sustainable Artisanal Mining Project run by the Swiss Agency for
Development and Cooperation (SDC), which is trying to help the
ninjas clean up their production methods and get organised.
"DRIVING MINING UNDERGROUND"
Since Mongolia abandoned Soviet-style economic planning in
1990, gold miners large and small have scoured the countryside
in search of profit, damaging water supplies with untreated
mercury and leaving dunes of toxic tailings in their wake.
Parliament eventually sought to address Mongolia's
laissez-faire mineral laws, enacting new rules in 2009 that
banned mining near rivers and forests and revoking or suspending
hundreds of licences. Official gold output dwindled from a
record 21.9 tonnes in 2005 to just over six tonnes in 2010.
But the reduction in official supplies has driven up prices,
providing incentives for the ninjas to dig away despite growing
restrictions on land use. Data is hard to come by, but ninjas
continue to supply at least seven tonnes a year, according to
NGOs.
"The policies have - pardon the pun - driven mining
underground," said an executive at a foreign mining firm with
interests in Mongolia.
"You can ban mining and try to protect the environment, but
the ninjas don't listen. I think the only way you can deal with
them is by decriminalising and organising them, but whether this
government is capable of that is another matter."
Mining firms and ninjas forged an uneasy but often symbiotic
relationship. The companies had to defend themselves against
raids from ninja crews, sometimes using brute force, but they
would also track ninja activity for new discoveries.
Ninjas for their part would gather in their thousands around
established mining sites like Zaamar, home at its peak to more
than 40 large-scale mining companies.
"In 2007, about 10,000 ninjas came to Zaamar and their
situation was like hell, but the government launched a campaign
to chase them back to their own areas. Now we have fewer people,
but still they come," said Bolormaa Dorj, Zaamar's governor.
Since the crackdown on large-scale mining, Mongolia's ninjas
are now returning to old and abandoned properties and have even
started ransacking tailings dams for gold.
Tsetsgee Munkhbayar, an environmental activist who has fired
arrows at Mongolia's parliamentary buildings and attacked mining
concessions in protest at the government's mining policies, said
scores of abandoned mines had allowed the ninjas to thrive.
"The ninjas emerged in empty holes excavated by mining
companies that ran away without rehabilitating the land - if we
can't deal with the mining companies, we can't deal with the
ninjas," he said.
POWER IN A UNION
Singo, a Zimbabwean gold mining engineer, has been trying to
get ninjas organised.
The small gold processing centre at Bornuur is a far cry
from the giant industrial gold producers ploughing through
Mongolia's plateau and pasture. Three years of tailings fill
thousands of vegetable sacks stacked up on the edges of the
site, and they still don't know what to do with them.
But the plant represents progress. It was set up by five
miners with the help of Singo and the SDC and brings a degree of
efficiency and mechanisation to the local mining community.
Large stone wheels grind down chunks of rock dug from nearby
hills. A decade ago, cyanide might have been used to dissolve
the ore and mercury would have been added to amalgamate the
gold, but the plant uses only water and gravity, allowing the
shiny flecks to roll down a chute before being refined further.
It was designed to provide a safer channel for the ninjas to
sell their gold, but business has slowed in recent years, with
many choosing to take their chances with the changers rather
than the central bank.
"The ninjas won't stop, but they might stop coming here,"
said Singo.
While there is little sign that ninja activities are
slowing, formal activities are. The Bornuur plant's accountant,
Erdenechimeg, said it was struggling to compete with black
market prices, and new restrictions on land use were also
limiting the number of new miners coming in.
Singo and the SDC have also helped organise a group of 50
former ninjas in the district of Zamaar, south of Ulan Bator.
Instead of raiding licensed properties, the miners have
signed an agreement with a local mining firm, the Mundulaan
Trade Company, to mine marginal deposits that big firms cannot
handle. It also allows them to sell directly to the central bank
and mine without being molested by police and security guards.
The government has already accepted that small-scale mining
is here to stay and passed regulations in 2010 allowing
"organised" miners to extract gold on land that has not been
restricted or licensed to other miners.
It is a small step. A few miles away from the project,
scores of ninjas pop up like moles from the trenches and holes
that perforate the valleys. Miners flee into the hills on
motorcycles, fearing the approach of police or thieves.
Deeper into the valley, a dozen ninjas sprawl on the
hillside as their comrades feed clumps of earth into a homemade
dry washer. A day's mining has produced half a palmful of shiny
dust that could earn them as much as 300,000 tugrik ($280).
Boldbaatar, a veteran miner in faded army fatigues, said
they could earn much more if they didn't have to spend so much
time hiding or running away.
"We have already been chased off this site today," he said.
"They don't really chase us out of duty. They are trying to
steal our gold."
It has proved nearly impossible to eliminate the ninjas, and
experts like Singo say it would make more sense for the
government to "formalise" them and bring their supplies back on
to the official market.
For the ninjas themselves, official recognition would at
least earn them respect.
"Ninja isn't a good name," said Boldbaatar. "And the ninja
turtles have an advantage over us. At least they can fly."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)