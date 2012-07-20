By Michael Kohn
| ULAN BATOR, July 20
ULAN BATOR, July 20 Mongolia's Democratic Party
(DP), which failed to win enough seats in last month's elections
to govern alone, has agreed to form a coalition with populist
fringe parties in a move that could worry foreign investors,
local media said.
The broadly free-market DP won 31 of the 76 seats available
in the June 28 poll, eight short of an overall majority, causing
concern among foreign investors that the party would be forced
to make concessions to the growing number of "resource
nationalists" in the country's parliament.
The new government, to be led as prime minister by DP chief
Norov Altanhuyag, will include minority parties such as the
Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party and Mongolian National
Democratic Party, which both want to limit foreign investment in
the booming mining sector, said local news portal news.mn late
on Thursday. The coalition deal was struck earlier in the day.
The two smaller parties, which campaign together as the
"justice coalition", also want to restrict the number of years a
foreign firm can operate in Mongolia and have called for the
coveted Tavan Tolgoi coal project to be kept under 100 percent
Mongolian control.
They have also demanded a renegotiation of a 2009 government
agreement which gave Canada's Ivanhoe Mines, now
controlled by mining giant Rio Tinto, 66 percent
ownership of the $13 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project.
"We anticipate substantial pressure for policies to be more
populist and resource nationalist which in return will result in
(an) elevated level of volatility for global Mongolian resource
equities" Ulan Bator-based Frontier Securities said in a note to
investors late on Thursday.
"Therefore investors would be well-advised to diversify
their Mongolian portfolios."
The new coalition also includes the Civil Will and Green
Party, which one analyst described as more closely aligned to
the main DP's moderate stance on foreign investment. He said it
could help dilute the influence of the nationalist parties.
"CWGP's policies are closer to those of the DP and reducing
the presence of the 'justice coalition' is better news for
foreign investors," said Luke Leslie, head of Mongolia and
mining investments with private equity investor Origo Partners
.
The DP, which will make up 75 percent of the new government
according to news portal news.mn, replaces the administration of
outgoing Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold of the Mongolian
People's Party, which ruled during the nation's communist era.
Riven by a factional split, it will go into opposition for
just the second time in its 91-year history.
In 2010, the Mongolian People's Party dropped the word
"Revolutionary" from its title to distance itself from its
communist past. Later a breakaway faction led by former
president Nambar Enkhbayar set up a new political party with the
original name: the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party.
Enkhbayar is currently on trial for five counts of
corruption stretching back to his tenure as president and
earlier as prime minister. His trial has been postponed several
times and it scheduled to convene again at the end of July.