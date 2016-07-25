(Corrects number of officials in paragraphs 3,6 to several, not
ULAANBAATAR, July 25 Mongolian President Tsakhia
Elbegdorj is already at loggerheads with the new prime minister
over cabinet appointments, raising the spectre of further
instability as the economy slows and foreign investment
declines.
In June, Elbegdorj's Democratic Party lost a landslide
parliamentary election to the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) of
former finance minister Jargaltulga Erdenebayar, who took over
as prime minister this month.
The dispute centres on the prime minister's appointments of
several officials that violate a presidential order to avoid
conflicts of interest by not giving ministerial posts to members
of parliament.
"The new government: I can't say it's professional,"
Elbegdorj wrote on his official account on social media network
Twitter on Monday, adding, "Money and power trump the rules."
Foreign investment, led by the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold
mine now run by Rio Tinto , powered a two-year
economic boom in Mongolia from 2010, but growth has slumped
because of slowing demand from neighbouring China, along with
investor concerns about a surge in "resource nationalism".
Among the officials figuring in the clash are Tsedev
Dashdorj, a former oil company engineer appointed to oversee the
mining industry, which attracts most of Mongolia's foreign
investment, and business tycoon and land developer Battogtokh
Choijlsuren.
Nicknamed "speed" for his businesses, the latter will
oversee Mongolia's growing debt, which amounted to 66.3 percent
of GDP in 2015, according to Fitch Ratings.
Mongolia's legislature, the State Great Khural, worked into
the early hours of Saturday before approving 11 of the prime
minister's 15 appointments.
The posts for energy, health, food and agriculture and
industry, however, remained vacant amid concerns about conflicts
of interest.
In 2014, the president proposed to ban the "Double Deel",
the practice of individuals holding multiple roles in government
that is named for the traditional robes Mongolians wear, but
parliament did not pass the bill.
