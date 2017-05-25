BEIJING May 25 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) said on Thursday it approved a three-year financial
arrangement of about $434.3 million to support Mongolia's
economic reform programme.
The IMF said in a statement that Mongolia was hit hard by
the sharp decline of commodity prices and the slowdown in key
export markets, and the government is therefore implementing a
programme to pave the way to economic recovery.
It said the total financing package for Mongolia, with other
financial partners such as the Asian Development Bank, amounts
to about $5.5 billion.
