ULAANBAATAR Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the
International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5
billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement
from the IMF on Sunday.
Asia Development Bank, World Bank and bilateral partners,
including Japan and South Korea, will provide up to $3 billion,
while People's Bank of China will expand a swap line worth 15
billion yuan ($2.19 billion), the IMF said.
IMF will offer three-year loans worth about $440 million.
($1 = 6.8640 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Himani Sarkar)