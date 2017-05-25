* IMF and partners to help restructure Mongolia debt,
economy
* Deal delayed from last month amid banking rule controversy
* Mongolia due to hold presidential elections in June
By Terrence Edwards
ULAANBAATAR, May 25 The International Monetary
Fund (IMF) said on Thursday it approved a total financial
package worth around $5.5 billion to help support cash-strapped
Mongolia's efforts to diversify its small and resource-dependent
economy.
The IMF has provided a three-year financial arrangement of
about $434.3 million to support Mongolia's economic reform
programme, with other financial partners such as the Asian
Development Bank, the World Bank, Japan and South Korea also
providing back-up.
Mongolia grew at a double-digit annual rate over 2011-2013
as foreign investors rushed in to take advantage of its vast
untapped mineral deposits. But clashes with investors,
government overspending and declining commodity export revenues
slowed growth to 1 percent last year and tipped the country into
an economic crisis.
"This is one of the biggest programmes in IMF history in
terms of countries' GDPs," said Neil Saker, IMF's Mongolia
representative, at a press briefing in Ulaanbaatar.
"The absolutely critical objective is to break the boom-bust
cycle seen in Mongolia in the last 15 years," he added.
Mongolian finance minister Battogtokh Choijilsuren said the
package was designed to stabilise the economy, impose fiscal
discipline and boost competitiveness, adding that Mongolia would
aim to bring its budget deficit to under 2 percent of its gross
domestic product by 2021, down from 17 percent now.
The deal will enable Mongolia to swap $550 million in debt
held by the Development Bank of Mongolia for new sovereign bonds
worth $600 million due in 2024. It also included a three-year
extension to a 15 billion yuan ($2.18 billion) swap agreement
with the People's Bank of China.
The formal confirmation of the package, first proposed in
February, was delayed from last month amid concerns about a
controversial clause in Mongolia's legislation that forced
"strategically important" mines, such as the Oyu Tolgoi
copper-gold mine run by Rio Tinto, to conduct
transactions through local banks.
The government has subsequently annulled the banking
requirement in order to push the IMF deal through.
Mongolia has agreed to cut spending, raise taxes and the
retirement age, while pledging to maintain a flexible exchange
rate and build a stronger regulatory environment for banking and
finance.
Candidates running in next month's presidential elections
may try to make political capital out of the painful austerity
measures introduced by the ruling Mongolian People's Party
(MPP), which is fielding Miyeegombo Enkhbhold, currently
parliamentary speaker.
Businessman and former martial artist Khaltmaa Battulga is
contesting the vote on behalf of the main opposition Democratic
Party, while the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party has
nominated former independent Sainkhuu Ganbaatar.
Both challengers have gained popularity partly through their
resource-nationalist rhetoric and their suspicion of foreign
investors.
($1 = 6.8878 yuan)
