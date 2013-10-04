* New law aims to revive foreign investment
* Analysts say is step in right direction, but more to be
done
* Mongolia's growth closely tied to its vast copper, coal
resources
By Terrence Edwards
ULAN BATOR, Oct 4 Mongolia has passed a law
aimed at reviving foreign investment by easing restrictions on
investors in key sectors such as mining and by providing greater
certainty on the taxes they must pay.
The new regulations take effect on Nov 1 and replace two
previous laws, including one that imposed restrictions on
foreign investments in strategic sectors after state-owned
Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) made a bid to take
control of Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources
in 2012.
Investors and analysts said the new law was a step in the
right direction following more than a year of uncertainty over
investment rules, which many blamed for a slump of 43 percent in
overseas investment in the first half of 2013, on an annual
basis.
Economic growth in the sparsely populated and landlocked
country is heavily tied to its vast copper and coal resources,
and reinvigorating foreign investment has been a top priority
for its government.
"Without a doubt, it is a very positive development," said
Sam Spring, chief executive of Mongolia explorer Kincora Copper
.
Under the new law, which had been on the cards for a few
months, private companies will no longer need government
approval to invest in the so-called strategic areas of mining,
telecommunications and banking. Although firms that are at least
50 percent state-owned will still need the go-ahead from a new
agency.
The law also gives investors five to 22 years of "stability"
on value added tax, corporate income tax, mining royalties and
customs duties. That means they will pay tax rates that apply
when an investment is made for those periods.
The new investment law protects investors from
expropriation, allows profits to be taken out of the country,
and reaffirms the right to arbitration, Sereeter Javkhlanbaatar,
head of foreign investment regulation and registration in the
economic development ministry told Reuters.
While the new investment law marks a step forward,
Independent Mongolian Metals & Mining Research analyst Dale Choi
said three key issues - the fate of an underground expansion at
Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, uncertainty
over 106 mining licences, and revisions to a rivers and forests
law - still need to be resolved to restore foreign investor
confidence.
Centerra Gold needs revisions to the rivers and
forests law in order to go ahead with its Gatsuurt project,
which has been on hold since 2010.
Kincora Copper is among an estimated 11 foreign companies
and 67 Mongolia groups affected by uncertainty over the status
of mining licences.