By Charmian Kok
| SINGAPORE, April 30
SINGAPORE, April 30 Swedish fund manager FMG
expects strong growth in Mongolian and Iraqi stocks even though
the former faces the uncertainty of parliamentary election while
the latter continues to be plagued by security issues.
Rising demand for natural resources such as coal and oil is
expected to fuel both economies and put more money in the
pockets of consumers, FMG's principal fund manager Johan Kahm
told Reuters in Singapore on Monday.
"Mongolia is a leveraged play on China... Any growth over
5-6 percent is still going to be good for the steel industry,"
said Kahm, whose boutique firm manages some $200 million in
frontier market funds.
Mongolia, which borders China, sits on vast quantities of
untapped minerals including copper and uranium, and is home to
large untapped deposits of coking coal that is needed to produce
steel in the world's fastest-growing large economy.
FMG launched a fund at the end of last year to invest in
companies listed on the Mongolian stock exchange. The fund
currently has $1 million and hopes to grow to about $25 million
over the next two years, he said.
His top picks among Mongolian stocks include APU, an alcohol
and beverage firm. The Mongolian Stock Exchange was the world's
second-best performing market after Venezuela last year.
"We'd rather own the consumer (stocks) than mining. The
exposure to mining will see wide price swings. But the domestic
companies are growing very fast," he said.
About 60 percent of its portfolio is invested in
consumer-related stocks, while the rest are mining firms, he
added.
Kahm said FMG is also keen on investing in the initial
public offering of Mongolia's state-owned Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi,
owner of one of the world's largest coking coal deposits.
Turning to Iraq, the Swedish firm is benefitting from firm
oil prices and is rebuilding itself after a ravaging war that
lasted nearly a decade.
Iraq, with its large untapped oil reserves, could overtake
Saudi Arabia as the world's largest oil producer, said FMG,
whose $20 million Iraq fund was launched in June 2010.
The Swedish firm does not invest directly in Iraq but
allocates money to other fund managers using a multi-manager
strategy.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)