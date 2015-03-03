ULAN BATOR, March 3 Mongolia has been ordered to
pay about $100 million to Canada-based Khan Resources Inc
as compensation for cancelling its uranium licences in
a long-awaited decision from an international tribunal.
Khan Resources took Mongolia to international arbitration
four years ago after the government cancelled its licences over
the Dornod uranium project in 2009, handing the asset to
Russia's ARMZ.
Khan had claimed $354 million in compensation, including
interest, but the international arbitration tribunal based its
calculation of $100 million, including interest and costs, on
previous offers made for the Dornod asset.
"We are very pleased with the Tribunal's ruling that the
expropriation of the Dornod asset violated Mongolian law," Khan
CEO Grant Edey said in a statement.
The ruling comes just as Mongolia's new prime minister,
Chimed Saikhanbelig, has been trying to revive foreign
investment after previous governments rattled investors by
backtracking on mining agreements, changing investment laws and
cancelling mining licenses.
A Mongolian Mining Ministry spokesman had no immediate
comment.
The penalty would be a heavy impost on the country, which
has some $1.3 billion in reserves following a sharp slump in
coal revenue, said Market intelligence group Cover Mongolia.
"A hundred million - I'm sure it can be managed by the
government, although I'm sure it won't be easy. It'll constrain
Mongolia's finances further," said Badral Munkhdul, Cover
Mongolia chief executive.
Khan Resources shares jumped 28 percent after the ruling to
C$0.55 a share, a four-year high close.
Khan's CEO said foreign investors would be closely watching
whether the government meets its obligation.
"While the current government of Mongolia has taken certain
progressive action to diminish the harmful acts of former
regimes, western investors and governments will scrutinize the
Mongolian government's action in this matter as the rule of law
also dictates prompt payment of compensation," Edey said.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Writing by Sonali Paul; Editing
by Richard Pullin)