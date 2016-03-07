(Adds settlement details)
By Terrence Edwards
ULAANBAATAR, March 7 Mongolia has settled a
dispute over an arbitration award that required it to pay more
than $100 million last year to a Canadian miner for revoking a
uranium mining license, just as it launches a push this week to
attract new exploration interest.
The miner - Khan Resources - said in a statement that the
government agreed to pay it $70 million by May 15 and to
withdraw efforts to annul the award in a French court.
In exchange, Khan said it would stop pursuing court
certification of its award in the United States, which may allow
it to seize Mongolian commercial assets there.
Mongolian Finance Minister Bolor Bayarbaatbar said in a
statement released by Khan late on Sunday: "The
Government of Mongolia and Khan Resources Inc. successfully
reached an agreement that effectively resolves all outstanding
issues in regards to the international arbitration awards.
"The settlement demonstrates the government's ongoing
commitment to improving the investment climate."
Mongolian finance ministry officials could not be reached
for comment on Khan's announcement.
The agreement was seen helping investment in Mongolia.
"I think it helps their foreign investment case for
Canadians and any foreign investor," said Jim Dwyer, executive
director of the Business Council of Mongolia.
Mongolian Prime Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg has been
touting the minerals-rich country as "Open for Business"
following sharp declines in foreign investment since 2012 and
plummeting prices for its top exports of copper and coal.
Investors turned cold on the country's once-booming mining
sector partially because of public disputes with miners such as
Rio Tinto and Khan.
A Paris tribunal last March ordered Mongolia to pay Khan
Resources damages for revoking Dornod uranium mining license in
2009.
Mongolia refused to make the payment, and last week Khan
said it would press Ottawa to suspend aid to the country if no
settlement was reached for the $106 million, including interest,
it was owed as of February.
Saikhanbileg's Democratic Party may take heat for the
decision to settle the dispute from opposition and resource
nationalist campaigners ahead of parliamentary elections on June
29.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; additional reporting by Rod
Nickel in Toronto; Editing by Michael Perry/Jeremy Gaunt)