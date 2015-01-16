ULAN BATOR Jan 16 Struggling Mongolia is hoping
to drum up more foreign investor interest in its flagging mining
industry after opening up an additional 10.1 million hectares
(39,000 square miles) of territory for mining exploration.
The country, estimated to possess $1.5 trillion worth of
mineral resources like gold, copper and iron ore, will start the
application process for exploration licenses on Jan. 26, the
Ministry of Mining told Reuters on Friday.
Mongolia is trying to entice foreign investors back to the
country, with many deserting after a series of controversial
disputes and a perceived shift towards "resource nationalism"
among legislators.
The additional space means that nearly a fifth of the
country's territory is now available for mining, amounting to
116,000 square miles.
"The groundwork has been laid to issue exploration special
licenses in an orderly and planned form, taking the
infrastructure, green development, and investment equality into
consideration," said ministry spokesman Galsan Bodibilguun.
Licenses may be granted to investors via application as well
as open-tender bidding, he said.
Mining is central to Mongolia's economic ambitions. Copper
from the giant Oyu Tolgoi mine run by Rio Tinto
makes up 44 percent of the country's exports. Coal is a distant
second with 15 percent, followed by iron ore with 8 percent.
However, the industry also been hurt by falling commodity
prices and a weakened global economy, with foreign investment
from January to November last year falling 71 percent on the
same period a year earlier.
A Mongolian judge cancelled 106 licenses in 2013 during an
investigation into corruption. The Toronto-listed Kincora Copper
wrote off C$7 million in 2013 for the loss of licenses
held by its subsidiary Golden Grouse, but it may see two of them
restored or be compensated next month, the company's chief
executive Sam Spring said this week.
Mongolia has also enlisted the help of foreign miners to
take over the management of Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi, the
state-owned mining unit seeking to develop the country's largest
coal deposit in the south Gobi region.
The ministry said it plans to wrap up negotiations for $4
billion of investment with China Shenhua Energy, Japan's
Sumitomo and Energy Resources LLC, a wholly owned unit
of the Mongolian Mining Corp, before the start of
Mongolian lunar new year on Feb. 18.
