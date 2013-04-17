LONDON, April 17 Mongolia expects to resolve its
differences with Rio Tinto over the $6.2 billion Oyu
Tolgoi copper and gold mine within as little as several weeks
and before elections due in June, a senior government official
said.
The government and Oyu Tolgoi's owners have been at
loggerheads over issues including mine costs and tax, but
Ochirbat Chuluunbat, deputy minister for economic development,
said on the sidelines of a London conference that he expected
differences to be resolved within "a few weeks, months".
"There is no big problem," he said.
Chuluunbat also said Mongolia was seeking to woo back
foreign investors after regulatory concerns and uncertainty over
key projects prompted a slide in cash coming into its crucial
mining sector.
He said the government was preparing a new law on
investment, based on legislation seen in Chile, Canada and
Australia, that would guarantee stability.
That law, which follows a law on foreign investment in
strategic sectors, could be put to parliament by July.