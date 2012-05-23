SYDNEY/HONG KONG May 23 Mongolian iron ore
miner Altain Khuder is planning to raise about $300 million
through a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), a source with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Altain Khuder, which owns the Tayan Nuur iron ore mine in
the southwest of resource-rich Mongolia, has hired Bank of
America and Macquarie Group to manage the
offer, two sources said.
Macquarie has been named as joint global coordinator for the
offer, one of the sources said, adding that the IPO would value
Altain Khuder at about $1 billion.
Altain Khuder officials were not available for an immediate
comment. Bank of America and Macquarie declined to comment.
The sources were not authorised to speak about the matter
publicly as the information is confidential.