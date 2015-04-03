ULAN BATOR, April 3 Mongolia must take much of
the blame for a dispute with Rio Tinto that has delayed
the expansion of a $6.5 billion copper mine and disrupted
economic growth, the country's prime minister said.
The construction of the second underground phase of the Oyu
Tolgoi project has been on hold since August, 2013, amid
complaints about cost overruns and a dispute over tax.
"Much of the blame (for the delay) goes to us," said Prime
Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg, who was appointed late last year
with the task of kickstarting an economy rattled by falling
commodity prices and a 74-percent slump in foreign investment
last year.
Amid concerns about the growing role played by foreign firms
in its mineral-dependent economy, Mongolia passed a series of
laws and regulations designed to raise tax revenue and impose
greater domestic control over "strategic" mining assets.
Parliamentarians even sought to renegotiate the terms of the
2009 Oyu Tolgoi agreement, which granted 66 percent of the
project to Ivanhoe Mines, now known as Turquoise Hill Resources
and majority owned by Rio Tinto.
But Saikhanbileg, speaking at the annual Mongolian Economic
Forum, said that some of the regulations had been badly
conceived and implemented, and that Mongolia had "lost
credibility".
"We need that credibility at this time when we move ahead
with the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine project," he said,
according to a transcript published by the Business Council of
Mongolia on Friday.
He pointed to a decision to impose a "progressive royalty"
without even informing Rio Tinto, which led to the closure of
the project's domestic bank account, diverting all the mine's
cash flows overseas and undermining trust in Mongolia itself.
"That happened some time ago, but it was a key problem
element in the long-term negotiations between Oyu Tolgoi and the
government," said Jim Dwyer, the executive director of the
Business Council of Mongolia.
The two sides have also been in dispute over a claim by
Mongolia for unpaid tax. An official said earlier this week that
there has now been a breakthrough and that "misunderstandings"
surrounding the tax regime had now been resolved.
"They're making a lot of progress," Dwyer said about current
negotiations between the government and Rio Tinto. The Business
Council of Mongolia has 225 local and international members,
including Rio Tinto and Oyu Tolgoi.
