ULAN BATOR Feb 26 Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj has pardoned an American who was jailed over allegations of tax evasion involving SouthGobi Resources Ltd, the U.S. Embassy in Ulan Bator said in a statement.

Justin Kapla had been released from jail and was free to return to the United States, the embassy said in an emailed statement, citing Kapla's lawyers.

