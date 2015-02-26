(Recasts with three released)
ULAN BATOR Feb 26 Mongolian President
Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj on Thursday pardoned three former foreign
employees of coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd who
were sentenced to more than five years each in prison in
January.
Mongolia's sentencing of American citizen Justin Kapla and
Filipinos Hilarion Cajucom Jr and Cristobal David had raised
concern among foreign workers in Mongolia that they may be
targeted by the government.
A court in January found the three former SouthGobi
employees guilty of tax evasion and levied a fine of 35 billion
tugrik ($18 million) on Toronto-listed SouthGobi in a case that
had been going on for three years.
Travel bans during the investigations had kept the convicted
men in Mongolia since May 2012.
A statement from President Elbegdorj posted on his official
web site on Thursday said the three had been pardoned and
released from detention.
Perceived resource nationalism and disputes over the
country's largest mines have slowed developments in the mining
sector, which is key to the country's economy, and led to a 74
percent drop in foreign investment last year.
The case began after Mongolian authorities raided the
offices of SouthGobi Resources' mining unit, SouthGobi Sands, in
May 2012. SouthGobi mines the Ovoot Tolgoi coal deposit in the
Gobi desert, 40 km (25 miles) from the Chinese border.
The raid followed SouthGobi Resources' acceptance of an
offer from Aluminum Corp of China Ltd to buy a majority stake.
Mongolia blocked the deal as the government was worried about
the prospect of a Chinese state-owned company taking control of
the mine.
The U.S. embassy, which had raised concerns about
"interpretation problems" at the trial, said Kapla was now free
to return to the United States.
"The business community has made clear to us that this case
negatively affects its assessment of Mongolia as a destination
for foreign direct investment," the embassy said in a statement.
"We hope that in the future, the Mongolian authorities will
conduct such cases through a fair and transparent process, in
full accordance with Mongolian law."
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Richard Pullin)