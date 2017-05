ULAN BATOR Nov 21 Mongolia's parliament has appointed Chimed Saikhanbileg as prime minister, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Saikhanbileg replaces Norov Altankhuyag, who was removed from his post on Nov. 5 amid concerns about a serious economic downturn in the landlocked Asian country, which depends heavily on foreign mining investment and commodity prices. (Reporting by Terrence Edwards, Writing by David Stanway)